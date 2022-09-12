Mega art fair with New York roots makes Texas debut at Dallas Market Hall

A new artsy festival is coming for the first time to Dallas. Called Artexpo, it's an art fair with a long tradition in New York, that'll camp out at Dallas Market on September 16-18, with artists, live demonstrations, and art for sale.

It's partnered with another simultaneous event, the WestEdge Design Fair, a three-day festival of its own focused on home furnishings.

According to a release, both are from Redwood Art Group, which operates art fairs across the country including the original Artexpo in New York, plus Spectrum Miami, Art San Diego, Art Santa Fe, and Red Dot Miami.

Redwood Art Group president Eric Smith says in a statement that the fair features prominent leaders in the industry, established artists, emerging artists, fine art photographers, gallery owners, art dealers, publishers, and private collectors, and don't forget those home furnishings.

"Our partnership with WestEdge Design Fair brings an eclectic mix of domestic and international art with world class interior design and home furnishings under one roof," Smith says. "Our inaugural edition of Artexpo Dallas offers something for everyone with the purchase of a single ticket."

A single ticket is $20 per day, or $45 for all three days.

Attendees can browse thousands of innovative works of art and take in various programs such as:

Spotlight Program, featuring five recipients: End to End Gallery, Ephraim Urevbu/Urevbu Collection, Leticia Herrera/Leta Herrera Art, Patrick Jones Gallery, and Rodney Asikhia Gallery

Art Labs, featuring projects such as "Unifying Our World, Protecting Our Oceans" by Art Gallery Pure, "Reinventing Textile Art" by Contemporary Art Projects USA, and "Unveiling: Frida Tic Tac Toe, Interactive" by Ricardo Cardenas

The Discoveries Collection, which singles out art selected by Artexpo Dallas' Curatorial Team, for sale between $1,000-$3,000

But there are thousands of affordable pieces of on-trend, highly collectible artworks from across the U.S. and around the world including prints, paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, giclee, lithographs, and glass works.