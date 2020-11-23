Dallas' most colorful art exhibit hits the road with cute mobile mini show

Sweet Tooth Hotel, the colorful immersive art venue in Dallas' Victory Park, has spun off a cute new portable venue. Called Sweet Tooth Motel, with an M not an H, it's like a miniature version of the hotel that is not only mobile, but also COVID-friendly.

While photos and details are still scant, the exhibit will be located inside a shipping crate, with a boomerang-shaped pink neon "motel" sign on top, and will make appearances in two cities, Denison and Allen. According to a release, it'll debut on November 28.

Sweet Tooth Hotel was first founded by Cole and Jencey Keaton in 2018 as a way to showcase emerging artists with unique art installations and yearly rotating themes. Their current exhibit is Intangible, A Fiber Fairytale, with colorful fiber pieces by some of the top fiber artists in the U.S.

Sweet Tooth Motel will showcase art installations from the past two years of exhibits, as well as new work.

"Sweet Tooth Motel allows us to experiment and bring our exhibits to life on a smaller scale," says Jencey Keaton in a statement. "We're also providing a private, safe experience for our guests without them having to worry about social distancing."

Sweet Tooth Motel opens only to individual groups, limiting visitors' exposure to other potentially COVID-19-carrying strangers.

Guests can expect:

an exterior mural reminiscent of a roadside vintage motel

an entry filled with fantastical (non-edible) dessert displays

a winter wonderland filled with snow frosted pine trees and a view of mountains with the northern lights shining above

The launch will take place in Denison on November 28 and run through December 4. Tickets for Denison are here.

The installation will move to Watters Creek in Allen beginning December 5 and run through the holiday until January 3. (Although it will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day). Tickets for Allen are here.

Each time slot is $40 to book and allows up to four guests per time slot. More info is posted on their website.