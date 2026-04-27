History Comes Alive
Dallas' African American Museum reopens with iconic Sepia photo exhibit
The African American Museum, Dallas, which has been temporarily closed for renovations, will reopen to the public on Friday, May 1 with a special historic photography exhibition.
"People Who Make the World Go ‘Round: The Legacy of Sepia Magazine," spotlights some of the 20th century’s most influential Black icons, including Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Maya Angelou, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Thurgood Marshall.
Sepia, which was founded in Fort Worth in 1946 as Negro Achievements by clothing merchant Horace J. Blackwell, was published for nearly four decades, serving as a powerful voice in Black journalism.
After publisher George Levitan purchased the publication and renamed it Sepia in 1950, the magazine continued its publication until 1983.
Photographer Once Known, "Sepia Magazine: America Trains First Negro Space-Man," June 1963; ink on paper. Photo courtesy of African American Museum
It chronicled political change, cultural innovation, and everyday life in African American communities nationwide. During its peak, Sepia emerged as a national competitor to Ebony and Jet magazines, distinguished by its Southern perspective.
The exhibition, on view May 1 through August 11, 2026, draws from the museum’s Sepia photographic archive of more than 40,000 images, according to a release.
Organized thematically, the exhibition explores portraiture, fashion, global politics, and the many individuals who helped shape American culture and society.
“Sepia was more than a magazine - it was a powerful platform that documented Black life with depth, nuance, and pride,” said Lisa Brown Ross, president and CEO of the African American Museum, Dallas, in a statement. “Reopening with this exhibition allows us to share that legacy in a renewed space that enhances how these stories are experienced and preserved.”
Photographer Once Known, "Maya Angelou," n.d.modern print on aluminum. Photo courtesy of African American Museum
During its closure, the museum underwent a variety of improvements designed to enhance the visitor experience, including building maintenance, gallery enhancements, and upgrades to visitor-facing technology that will support upcoming exhibitions and programming.
The enhancements come in time for the FIFA World Cup happening in DFW in June and July.
The museum will also open "Mandela: The Official Exhibition" on June 13 to coincide with the start of the World Cup. The exhibition will offer an attraction in Fair Park, which will also host a Fan Festival for the World Cup.
"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" will explore the life of late South African president and human rights champion Nelson Mandela, who had strong ties to soccer.
Admission to the African American Museum is free. It is located at 3536 Grand Ave. on the Fair Park campus in Dallas.
It is open to the public Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 am-5 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am-5 pm, with free self-parking available in nearby lots.