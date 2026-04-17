FIFA fever
Soccer-themed exhibitions fuel World Cup frenzy at Dallas-area museums
With the FIFA World Cup set to take over AT&T Stadium in Arlington this June and July, Dallas-Fort Worth’s museums and cultural spaces are getting in on the action, too. A slate of soccer-themed exhibitions will offer fans the chance to engage in the game - its history, global significance, and fun - without needing tickets to the big international matches.
Here's a closer look at some of the displays and experiences:
The Perot Museum of Nature and Science's "Soccer: More Than a Game" is one of multiple exhibitions capitalizing on the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Photo courtesy of The Perot Museum Nature and Science.
"Soccer: More Than a Game" at Perot Museum, Dallas
The Perot Museum of Nature and Science has already gotten the fun started with "Soccer: More Than a Game," which opened in time for spring break, on March 7, and will remain open through September 7.
The immersive exhibition examines the science behind the sport, providing an educational experience in an interactive space highlighting the connective threads of the science, technology, engineering, and math that contribute to the success and excitement of soccer.
The museum partnered with numerous organizations and professionals on the exhibition, including Dallas Trinity FC, FC Dallas, IF/THEN Initiative, PRO (Professional Referee Organization), RobotLAB, and Sportec Solutions.
"Freedom to Play" at Galleria Dallas
Starting on Thursday, April 16 will be “Freedom to Play,” a collaboration between Galleria Dallas and the international charity Paper for Water, which raises money to fund water and sanitation projects worldwide.
The exhibition will feature 600 massive 33-inch red, white and blue origami stars artistically installed above the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Rink.
Installed with the origami will be four enormous soccer balls, each nearly eight feet tall. Each facet of the balls will feature a different world flag so that all 48 nations participating in FIFA World Cup can see their flag showcased over the rink.
The exhibition will remain on display through September 1.
Latino Cultural Center and Latino Arts Project present Jazzamoart: "The Goals of Painting."Latino Arts Project
"The Goals of Painting" at Latino Cultural Center, Dallas
Opening shortly after on Saturday, April 18 will be "The Goals of Painting" by renowned Mexican artist Jazzamoart at Latino Cultural Center.
The exhibition explores how the energy, rhythm and emotion of the game translate into bold color and expressive movement on canvas.
Jazzamoart’s work reflects soccer as more than a sport; it is a shared cultural language that connects communities across borders. It will remain on display through May 22.
"More Than Just a Match" at Arlington Museum of Art
The Arlington Museum of Art will open the multi-display exhibition "More Than a Match" on Saturday, May 2. Comprised of four separate exhibitions, it will spotlight the rich world of soccer and the vibrant culture of its passionate fans.
Visitors can look forward to immersive installations that blend art and history, inviting fans to delve into the passion, rivalry, and camaraderie that define the sport.
The exhibitions will take guests on a journey through the history of the FIFA World Cup, featuring historic maps, a collection of team memorabilia from past World Cup competitors, recollections of legendary matches, and more.
Names of the exhibitions will include "Soccer: Passion for the World Cup," "Art of the Game," "Fabrics of Fanatics," and "Atlas of Champions." They will remain on display through August 2.
National Soccer Hall of Fame, Frisco
Fans can also enjoy the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, where they can discover the past, present, and future of soccer in the United States.
While it does not have any specific World Cup exhibitions happening, its permanent exhibits allow visitors to do things like create their own scarf, participate in an interactive skills challenge, get to know the sport’s current champions and historic figures, and more.
The museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays.
"Mandela: The Official Exhibition," African American Museum, Dallas
While not specifically a soccer-themed exhibition, "Mandela: The Official Exhibition"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" will open on June 13 to coincide with the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The exhibition will offer an attraction in Fair Park, which will also host a Fan Festival for the World Cup.
"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" will explore the life of late South African president and human rights champion Nelson Mandela.
Mandela had strong ties to soccer, embracing the sport as a tool for unity and hope in post-apartheid South Africa. From organizing matches while imprisoned to championing the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Mandela demonstrated how soccer could bridge deep divisions.
His appearance at the tournament’s closing match, when he donned South Africa’s national team jersey, became an enduring symbol of sport’s power to unite a nation and inspire the world. Mandela died in December 2013.
The exhibition will remain on display through November 1.