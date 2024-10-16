Promotion Time
Dallas' Lyric Stage names married duo as new artistic co-directors
It's promotion time at Lyric Stage, the Dallas-based not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, where two staff members have been elevated to co-artistic directors. Husband-and-wife duo Tricia Guenther and Scott Guenther will assume the roles immediately, with Tricia also serving as patron services director and Scott assuming the duties of managing director. The two will share artistic decisions with producer Catherine Carpenter Cox.
“I’m proud to announce the appointment of Tricia and Scott to newly defined roles at Lyric Stage to better serve the company, our actors and actresses, and those who attend our productions," says Cox on behalf of the Lyric Stage board. "Together, Tricia and Scott bring an unmatched set of skills and cooperation to the theater scene in Dallas. Their decades of experience will help address artistic and fiduciary responsibilities for a bright future at Lyric Stage.”
The duo replaces Andy Baldwin, who was only recently appointed as artistic director in 2023; he replaced Christopher Deaton, who had served in the role since joining the company with Cox in 2019.
Tricia has been a choreographer for various dance companies and an artistic director of her studio for more than 30 years. She will handle the education and outreach aspects at Lyric, as well as oversee patron service roles and front-of-house operations.
Scott has been an artist, designer, technical director, and business manager for theater and dance companies for more than three decades.
“I was born to help people, and there is no better feeling than watching folks light up when they reach a milestone," says Tricia. "Through Lyric Stage, I can reach out to the community and help performers and other organizations that want to feel the same. We have a real chance to connect throughout the DFW community and enable even more people to make Lyric Stage a part of their family.”
“Lyric Stage is a great company with a proud history of doing wonderful work in North Texas," adds Scott. "Our goal is to honor that legacy and to modernize the company to allow for long-term growth and sustainability. Remembering our purpose, dedication to the development and preservation of the musical, and moving forward for a healthy future.”
Lyric Stage was established in 1993 with the mission of the development and preservation of musicals, and has produced more than 125 productions, including 21 world-premiere musicals and two Off-Broadway shows.
Its 31st season opens on November 29 with Plaid Tidings.