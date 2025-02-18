Books News
Poets Books brings tomes and typewriters to Dallas' Deep Ellum
A unique bookstore is opening in Dallas' Deep Ellum: Called Poets Books, it's an independent bookshop with an accompanying writers' studio that will open at 2649 Main St. #160, in the space previously occupied by Archer Paper Goods, which closed in late 2024.
Set to open in mid-February, it's a second location of Poets Books, a bookstore-writer studio that author Marco Cavazos opened at in Bishop Arts in 2019.
"I was looking to take control over my writing away from traditional publishing models, in a space that would work as a studio for other writers as well, and where I could sell my books," Cavazos says.
Poets Books specializes in unconventional literature, including poetry, novels, non-fiction, philosophy, essays, classic books, and rare genres such as modern Japanese fiction.
The new space in Deep Ellum is almost double the size, which will allow for a larger variety of titles. But it will continue the spirit of the original store, with bookshelves all around, chairs and tables for readers and writers, and typewriters for visitors to create their own work.
"Ultimately, the neighborhood will dictate what we carry. It will end up having a different vibe for that reason," Cavazos says.
The shop will host events such as poetry “share and critique” workshops, book readings, and signings with local authors. The space has an entrance on Main Street and another one around the corner on the alley, where there will also be a patio that it shares with neighboring vendors such as Merit Coffee and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, featuring typewriters for the occasional writers that walk by.
The store will open every day at 10 am, until 8 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on Friday and Saturday to start, though these hours might be adjusted for the later crowd in the future.
Archer Paper Goods was a darling stationery and gift shop that opened in the space in 2018 and survived a surprising six years, since half that time was during the pandemic. It closed at the end of 2024, along with its sibling next-door, Proper Wax. Their Georgia-based parent company still operates Read Shop on Knox/Henderson, which opened in mid-2024 and is thriving thanks to its combination of bookstore and coffee shop.
While it seems like people read less and less these days, and that technology and free snackable videos have taken over, there is still an audience for books.
"From my experience there’s a big chunk of people that are burned out with screens and are looking to skip technology with something physical and real," Cavazos says. He cites poetry and short stories as examples of the type of daily consumption people add to their routines, which promotes daily reading.
“People have a natural curiosity that they cannot satisfy with 10-second videos," he says.