Season Announcement
Shakespeare Dallas summer '25 season offers Oscar Wilde and Wild West
Love — in all its jubilant, maddening, and heartbreaking forms — is at the forefront of Shakespeare Dallas' 2025 season, which contains two productions in the summer and one in the fall.
The pair of summer shows run concurrently throughout June and July as part of the 53rd Shakespeare in the Park summer festival. They are:
The Importance of Being Earnest directed by Jenni Stewart.
This witty romantic comedy by Oscar Wilde, first performed in 1895, tells the story of two men who assume the identities of a fictional man named Ernest. This leads them to fall in love and encounter an assortment of comical problems along the way. The Importance of Being Earnest runs June 13-July 20, 2025.
Othello directed by Montgomery Sutton.
In this Shakespearean tragedy, Othello is at the peak of his powers: not only Venice's greatest general but also husband to the noble and beautiful Desdemona. But he does not know that in passing over his servant Iago for promotion, he has created a deadly-but-brilliant enemy.
This production will get a modern twist and be set in an alternate history version of the 1990s, in which the Venetian empire is the predominant political, military, and economic power. Othello runs June 20-July 20, 2025.
For those who don't want to brave the Texas summer heat, fall brings The Taming of the Shrew directed by Ryan Matthieu Smith.
In this beloved romantic comedy that has inspired so many other works (including the Cole Porter musical Kiss Me, Kate), Lucentio loves Bianca but is unable to court her until her older sister Katherina marries. Hilarity ensues as the eccentric Petruccio marries the reluctant Katherina and uses a number of tactics to charm her. Lucentio marries Bianca and, in a contest at the end, Katherina proves to be an incredible wife.
This production of the Shakespeare classic will be set in the Wild West and runs September 19-October 19, 2025.
All three shows will take place outdoors at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Pkwy.), where picnicking is encouraged and beer and wine is allowed (yay!).
New this season is the Shakespeare Dallas membership, which includes access to all Shakespeare in the Park shows, discounts on additional programming such as staged readings, tickets to Shakespeare in the Round and Music in the Park, a free gift from the Shoppe, and invitations to exclusive member events, plus bonus tickets to share with friends. Membership starts at $150 for one person.
Subscription packages are now available: three tickets (one for each show) for just $55 (just $18 per show), six tickets for $105, or 12 tickets for $200. Subscriber benefits include early entry to the park and preferred seating.