Fear the Dragon
Dallas theater will host a 6-hour live Dungeons & Dragons session
The role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons seems to be all the rage in Dallas these days, and joining the fun will be local theater company Theatre Three, who will present a six-hour live Dungeons & Dragons session on Saturday, January 3.
The one-day-only event will feature a variety of well-known voice actors, guided by master storyteller Shawn Gann (Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Star Wars, Ultraman, and Borderlands) as Dungeon Master.
Audience members will be able to watch the campaign unfold from beginning to end, or come and go as they please, as the players navigate the perils and pitfalls along the way as they complete their quest using their strength, smarts, and if need be, casting a spell or two.
Other participants will include Hayden Daviau, Caitlin Glass, Parker Davis Gray, Lydia Mackay, and Alejandro Saab, each of whom have extensive voice acting credits on their resumes.
The live campaign joins other ongoing or upcoming D&D-themed events in the area like Dungeons & Dragons: The Immersive Quest (taking place through at least February 1 in Plano) and Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern (taking place at Wyly Theatre, January 20-February 1).
The six-hour event — taking place from 3-10 pm, with a one-hour break for dinner — will feature snacks, drinks, and more in Theatre Three's lobby. There are also several restaurants and bars within walking distance for audience members to enjoy.
Tickets for the fundraising event for Theatre Three are on sale now at givebutter.com/60DRCN, ranging from $75-$100.