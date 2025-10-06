Theater for Nerds
Interactive theater tour inspired by Dungeons & Dragons hits Dallas
A second D&D experience is coming to Dallas: Called Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, it's a live theater stage show inspired by the tabletop gameplay of Dungeons & Dragons, which will come to Wyly Theatre in Dallas January 20-February 1.
This D&D-themed production follows Dungeons & Dragons: The Immersive Quest, an interactive tour of a different kind, which is making its U.S. debut in Plano on October 15.
Unlike D&D: The Immersive Quest, which is a walkthrough experience, D&D: The Twenty-Sided Tavern is an interactive fantasy adventure in which audience members control the outcome of the stage show — using their phones to choose the heroes, battle monsters, and help three adventurers on an epic quest to save the world.
Audience members can interact with the performers by calling out suggestions and making decisions on their smartphones. The show features live dice rolls, multiple story paths, and a host of hidden secrets, meaning it's never the same show twice.
Fans are encouraged to wear their best fantasy-themed outfit, nerdiest t-shirt, or just regular clothes.
The show was created by David Carpenter, CEO of Gamiotics Inc., which creates the software used to make the show interactive, along with co-creators Sarah Davis Reynolds and writer David Andrew Greener Laws. Previous Gamiotics productions have included Saving Wonderland, an Alice-in-Wonderland-themed show.
The Twenty-Sided Tavern made its debut at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival in 2021, and has stopped at multiple venues around the world. Its national tour is currently ongoing and features stops around the U.S. through at least March 2026.
The show's title is a play on the 20-sided die that plays a key part in any Dungeons & Dragons game.
Tickets for the Dallas run go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 10 at attpac.org. Dallas is currently the only stop in Texas. Neither Carpenter nor a spokesperson for Gamiotics would respond to queries about other dates on the tour.