Dance of all Kinds
New TITAS/Dance Unbound season brings international debuts to Dallas
The 2026-2027 TITAS/Dance Unbound season will once again have an international feel, featuring nine companies from four different countries that will include four Dallas debuts.
Now entering its fifth decade, TITAS strives to showcase diverse, exciting, and unexpected dance work from around the world.
According to a release, the 10-performance season will kick off with a co-production from Broadway at the Center's recently-announced season, Dance Me - The Music of Leonard Cohen from Ballets Jazz Montréal.
Developed with the personal blessing of singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen, Dance Me is a translation of a legend’s soul into physical form. Through movement, they capture the mood and essence that made Cohen such an icon.
There will be three performances on September 18 and 19, 2026 at Moody Performance Hall.
November brings the return of Pilobolus, last seen in Dallas in a 2023 outdoor performance at Nasher Sculpture Center.
This visit, taking place on November 6 and 7, 2026 at Moody Performance Hall, will be with Trips, featuring a journey through gravity-defying feats, explosive athleticism, physical poetry, and sly humor.
Alonzo King Lines Ballet pays an encore visit to Dallas on December 19, 2026 at Winspear Opera House.
Choreographer King infuses classical ballet with new expressive potential, and draws on a diverse set of deeply rooted traditions and cultural collaborations to create something fresh, powerful, and unforgettable.
Making its Dallas debut will be Step Afrika!, coming to Moody Performance Hall on January 15 and 16, 2027.
Stepping started in the early 1900s on historically black college campuses, and Step Afrika! has drawn on that tradition in their jaw-dropping, creative, and joyful performances.
Next up will be Alan Lake Factori(e), presented as part of the TITAS/Unfiltered series on February 5 and 6, 2027 at Moody Performance Hall.
The Canadian company will perform Orpheus, in which choreographer Lake, explores the redemptive power of art through an immersive world where image, movement, light, and physical materials all come together.
The TITAS/Unfiltered series features bold, progressive work that challenges expectations, enthralls audiences, and sparks conversation.
Another company making its Dallas debut will be Argentina's Social Tango Project, performing at Moody Performance Hall on February 26 and 27, 2027.
With 10 dancers, five musicians, and the meaningful participation of local tango communities in every city they visit, Social Tango celebrates not just the beauty and complexity of tango, but the heart and spirit behind it.
The French company Hervé Koubi will present What the Day Owes to the Night on March 27, 2027 at Winspear Opera House.
Koubi’s signature work blends capoeira, martial arts, urban dance, and contemporary movement into something entirely its own, featuring 12 male dancers flipping, flying, and seemingly defying gravity - and expectations - at every turn.
The U.S.-based Yue Yin Dance Company will makes its Texas debut on April 2 and 3, 2027 at Moody Performance Hall.
Founder Yue Yin uses a movement vocabulary she calls the "FOCO Technique," a contemporary dance language rooted in Chinese classical and folk traditions and shaped by the layered influences of the immigrant experience.
Wrapping up the season will be the Dallas debut of Philadanco! on May 8, 2027 at Winspear Opera House.
Founded in 1970 by Joan Myers Brown, The Philadelphia Dance Company - aka Philadanco! - is celebrated for its creativity and fresh ideas, bringing people together through dance.
Additionally, TITAS/Dance Unbound will put on their annual Command Performance on April 24, 2027 at Winspear Opera House.
The special event features artists from leading companies and commissioned works created specifically for this gala performance by some of the world’s leading choreographers.
Throughout the season, TITAS will make direct-access learning available to the public through pre- and post-performance Q&As, master classes, lecture/demonstrations, student matinees and Big Barre outdoor dance classes.
Season subscriptions, which range from $213-$760, are on sale now and can be purchased by phone at 214-880-0202 and online at attpac.org/titas.
Subscribers receive special perks, including a 20 percent discount on single tickets, free ticket insurance, discounted parking rates, and seat assurance all season long.
Single tickets for TITAS/Dance Unbound, ranging from $14-$140 at Winspear Opera House and $30-$80 at Moody Performance Hall, will go on sale on a TBD date in summer 2026.