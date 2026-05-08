Art in the city
Aurora Art Quest scavenger hunts return to Dallas for summer 2026
Dallas arts nonprofit Aurora is bringing back Art Quest - its annual community art program that combines scavenger hunts, workshops, and public programming across Dallas neighborhoods - for summer 2026.
Organizers say this year’s programming will include family-friendly, scavenger hunt-style events in Pleasant Grove and South Dallas, where participants will search for clues tied to commissioned artworks by local artists; more details on those will be revealed soon, they say. In Bachman Lake, multimedia artist Karla Ramirez-Santin will lead a community workshop.
Art Quest 2026 dates, locations, and events include:
- June 6, 5-9 pm - Trinity River Audubon Center
- July 18, 10 am-2 pm - African American Museum of Dallas
- August 1, 1-3 pm - Karla Ramirez-Santin workshop at Bachman Lake Branch Library
Additional dates and workshops for the summer calendar include:
- May 22, 6-8 pm - DJ Leo J’s Intro to DJing at Gallery 86
- July 25, 11 am-1 pm - Nick Bontrager’s Intro to 3D Printing at South Dallas Cultural Center
While the release doesn't give many specifics about how this year's scavenger hunts will work, in past years, the clues to begin the quest were revealed on the Saturday of the quest, at 10 am on AURORA’s Instagram feed. The first finder could collect it on the spot, along with a certificate of authenticity, and then had the chance for a one-on-one studio visit with the artist who created it.
Aurora launched Art Quest in 2022 as a way to bring technology-focused public art into neighborhoods across Dallas. Each edition features commissioned works by regional artists that are displayed during the events and awarded to participants.
"Through this community-oriented initiative, Aurora brings innovative original artworks into public spaces and invites participants to engage with creativity in new and meaningful ways," organizers say in the release. "Art Quest also highlights the digital divide, raising awareness about unequal access to technology and arts programming while promoting inclusivity and cultural connection."
All Art Quest programming is free and open to the public; follow Aurora's social media pages for more details as they're released.