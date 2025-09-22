College News
Texas Woman's University in Denton debuts new musical theater degree
A Dallas-area university has added a new degree: Texas Woman's University, the Denton institution that stands as the largest state-supported university primarily for women in the U.S., is now offering a Bachelor of Music in Musical Theatre Degree.
Introduced in 2024, the new Bachelor of Music in Musical Theatre degree program at TWU seeks to build an accessible and transformative musical theater program that provides students with a strong foundation in music, 21st-century training, and industry placement cultivating the next generation of diverse and empowered leaders in the profession.
According to a release, TWU is the only university within a 100-mile radius offering a Bachelor of Music in Musical Theatre degree with some unique features:
- Low cost. TWU is the 3rd most affordable co-educational institution in the state of Texas
- Grounded in a strong foundation in music
- 21st Century training
- Professional internships
- Agent showcase
- Empowering the next generation of leaders in the music profession
TWU’s innovative curriculum include classes in:
- Vocal Pedagogy
- Music and Wellness
- Music and Cultures
- Repertoire, Scene Performance, Music Direction
- Musical Theatre & Opera Performance Lab
- Musical Theatre Entrepreneurship
- Acting I, II, Movement, Speech, On-Camera
- Dance – Ballet I, Modern, Tap, Musical Theatre Dance Styles, Urban and Global Dance
In addition, the program is being helmed by Broadway veteran Julio Matos, Jr. (professional name, Julio Agustin). Matos is an award-winning actor, director-choreographer, writer, and career coach who has mentored hundreds of actors and musical theatre performers at all stages of their careers. He is the author of The Professional Actor’s Handbook: From Casting Call to Curtain Call (2nd edition) and runs workshops centering his ActorUSPs.
With six Broadway shows and countless television appearances under his belt, Julio’s connections to industry professionals are his greatest asset.
TWU’s 2025-26 Musical Theatre mainstage season includes Zombie Prom, Circle of Light Concert, Love & Loss: A Musical Revue, and the Musical Theatre showcase What’s Up, Broadway!
The program had a "soft launch" last year and accepted three students; for fall 2025, they added two more.
Matos, who was only just hired as artistic manager, says they are now officially advertising the degree because they just got the program through the accreditation process.
"We are ready to accept a full cohort of 12 first-year students and up to nine transfer students in 2026-27," Matos says.