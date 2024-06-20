Theater Critic Picks
Everybody's talking about Uptown Players' fabulous 2024-25 season
Two big, buzzy, and beloved musicals are part of Uptown Players' 2024-25 season — its 23rd — which is focused on bringing inclusive and engaging theater to the Dallas community.
This season also continues the new-ish tradition of presenting one show outside of the company's home at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. Last year Fire and Air was at the AT&T Performing Arts Center's Studio Theatre, and the year before audiences traveled to Theatre Three for Silver Foxes.
It all starts with the regional premiere of A Queer Carol, an LGBTQ+ adaptation of the Charles Dickens' classic, written by Joe Godfrey.
Set in modern-day Manhattan, this contemporary retelling delves into the downward spiral of Ben Scrooge and Jake Marley, who were partners in life as well as in their interior design business. With humorous twists on the three Ghosts, including an over-the-top drag queen as the Ghost of Christmas Present, this retelling through a queer lens follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey of self-discovery and redemption. It runs December 6-15, 2024, at the Kalita.
Next is another regional premiere, we are continuous by Harrison David Rivers.
Simon, a gay Black man, and his devout Christian mother, Ora, have always been close. Despite knowing Simon is gay, Ora has avoided discussing his sexuality since he came out at sixteen. Through richly drawn characters and evocative storytelling, Rivers crafts a narrative that resonates with universal themes of human connection and the ever-evolving nature of family. It runs February 7-23, 2025, at Theatre Three's Norma Young Arena Stage.
Uptown Players' annual fundraiser Broadway Our Way returns with an all-new production that showcases the incredible versatility and artistry of the company's talented ensemble. With a fresh and contemporary twist, they breathe new life into classic show tunes, infusing them with their own unique interpretations, vocal styles, and personal flair. It runs one weekend only, March 27-30, 2025, at the Kalita.
Break out the roller skates: It's Xanadu time.
Drawn from the cult classic film of the same name, Xanadu follows a magical Greek muse, Kira, who descends from Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, in 1980. Her mission is to ignite the creative spark in struggling artist Sonny Malone. But when Kira falls into forbidden love with this mortal, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation and chaos and hilarity ensue. It runs April 25-May 4, 2025, at the Kalita.
The season closes with the regional premiere of the West End hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.
Inspired by true events, it tells the story of Jamie New, a sixteen-year-old boy from Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen. His loving mom showers him with endless support, but it's not all rainbows for Jamie as his deadbeat dad and some ignorant school kids attempt to rain on his sensational aspirations. The musical, with music by Dan Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, has been praised for its empowering message and infectious energy. It runs July 18-August 3, 2025.
Season tickets are on sale now and have options for four and five-show packages, with discounts on both premium and regular seating. Season tickets can be purchased online at www.uptownplayers.org or by phone at 214-219-2718. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.