Collin County establishes 4 hubs for COVID-19 vaccine deployment

Collin County is getting it together with its COVID-19 vaccine plan, establishing four hubs to provide vaccinations, by appointment only.

According to a release, the four sites have been approved by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), as follows:

Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and is currently operating a vaccine hub at the CCHCS clinic in McKinney. Appointments have already been made for these 2,000 doses from the Collin County vaccine wait list. The CCHCS hub will relocate to Plano ISD's John Clark Stadium next week.

The City of McKinney received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and is currently operating a vaccine hub at the McKinney ISD football stadium.

The City of Allen received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and is currently operating a vaccine hub at the Allen ISD football stadium.

Baylor Scott & White Health (BSW) received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and is currently operating a vaccine hub at the BSW facility in Frisco.

Collin County has developed a cooperative vaccine partnership with 29 other jurisdictions to provide vaccinations as efficiently as possible to all residents of Collin County and Texas.

Included in the partnership are 24 local cities (Anna, Blue Ridge, Celina, Fairview, Farmersville, Frisco, Josephine, Lavon, Lowry Crossing, Lucas, McKinney, Melissa, Murphy, Nevada, New Hope, Parker, Plano, Princeton, Prosper, Richardson, Sachse, Saint Paul, Weston, and Wylie), four local school districts (Frisco ISD, McKinney ISD, Plano, ISD, Wylie ISD), and Collin College.

All combined, they have the capacity to administer 6,000 vaccine doses per day at each location. CCHCS has requested 42,000 vaccine doses for the CCHCS vaccine hub next week.

Two of the vaccine hubs - operated by Collin County and the City of McKinney - are scheduling appointments from the unified Collin County vaccine wait list hosted by Collin County and its partner agencies.The wait list is open to all Texans who are eligible according to the DSHS Phase 1A and Phase 1B definitions.

But the City of Allen and Baylor Scott & White Health are operating their vaccine hubs independently.

The vaccine is not expected to be readily available to most Texans until late spring or early summer.