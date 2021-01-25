5 affluent Dallas-Fort Worth cities bank spots among the 10 richest in Texas

Highland Park and Celina are movin’ on up among the ranks of the wealthiest cities in Texas.

A new ranking from data provider HomeSnacks shows Highland Park climbed from No. 3 on the 2020 list of Texas’ wealthiest cities to No. 2 on this year’s list. Meanwhile, Celina catapulted 11 spots — from No. 14 to No. 3.

To come up with the ranking, HomeSnacks looked at median household income, poverty rates, and unemployment rates for Texas cities with at least 5,000 residents. Therefore, the ranking isn’t based solely on how rich a city’s residents are. Still, you’re curious about the cash, right?

In terms of household income, Highland Park boasts a median total of $211,136. Its unemployment rate is 1.4 percent and its poverty rate is 2.3 percent.

In Celina — about 40 miles north of Dallas — median household income sits at $124,375. There, the unemployment rate is 1 percent and the poverty rate is 0.7 percent.

In all, Dallas-Fort Worth claims five places among the state’s 10 wealthiest cities. Aside from Highland Park and Celina, DFW representatives on the list are Southlake (median household income of $240,248), Prosper, ($146,733), and Melissa ($118,348).

DFW’s Trophy Club (now at No. 36), Willow Park (now at No. 21), and Coppell (now at No. 11) lost their top-10 standings from last year.

Topping HomeSnacks’ statewide list — again — is the San Antonio suburb of Terrell Hills, which rings up a median household income $181,979. The unemployment rate is 1.2 percent and the poverty rate is 0.7 percent.

One of Terrell Hills’ neighbors, Alamo Heights, broke into the top 10 this year. It soared from No. 32 last year to No. 10 this year. Alamo Heights registers median household income of $141,048, a 1 percent unemployment rate, and a 4.4 percent poverty rate.

Here are the 10 wealthiest cities in Texas for 2021, as determined by HomeSnacks.

1. Terrell Hills (San Antonio)

Population: 5,371

Rank last year: 1

Median household income: $181,979

Unemployment rate: 1.2 percent

Poverty rate: 0.7 percent

2. Highland Park (Dallas-Fort Worth)

Population: 9,168

Rank last year: 3

Median household income: $211,136

Unemployment rate: 1.4 percent

Poverty rate: 2.3 percent

3. Celina (Dallas-Fort Worth)

Population: 11,116

Rank last year: 14

Median household income: $124,375

Unemployment rate: 1 percent

Poverty rate: 0.7 percent

4. Bellaire (Houston)

Population: 18,815

Rank last year: 2

Median household income: $206,734

Unemployment rate: 2 percent

Poverty rate: 2.3 percent

5. Southlake (Dallas-Fort Worth)

Population: 31,292

Rank last year: 8

Median household income: $240,248

Unemployment rate: 2.2 percent

Poverty rate: 2.5 percent

6. West University Place (Houston)

Population: 15,603

Rank last year: 5

Median household income: $250,001

Unemployment rate: 2.6 percent

Poverty rate: 1.7 percent

7. Prosper (Dallas-Fort Worth)

Population: 22,517

Rank last year: 12

Median household income: $146,733

Unemployment rate: 2.1 percent

Poverty rate: 2.4 percent

8. Fair Oaks Ranch (San Antonio)

Population: 9,944

Rank last year: 9

Median household income: $128,398

Unemployment rate: 1.8 percent

Poverty rate: 3 percent

9. Melissa (Dallas-Fort Worth)

Population: 9,487

Rank last year: 4

Median household income: $118,348

Unemployment rate: 2.2 percent

Poverty rate: 1.1 percent

10. Alamo Heights (San Antonio)

Population: 8,374

Rank last year: 32

Median household income: $141,048

Unemployment rate: 1 percent

Poverty rate: 4.4 percent