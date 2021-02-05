Big freeway closure in Dallas will go down on Valentine's Day weekend

If your Valentine's Day plans involve driving anywhere on I-635, you'll want to take note of some major roadwork happening over that weekend.

A partial demo of the Forest Lane and Abrams Road bridges over I-635, originally scheduled for this weekend, has been pushed back a week to Saturday, February 13.

The rescheduled work will group all associated closures for the bridge demo into one hellacious evening, beginning 8 pm on Saturday through noon on Sunday.

This will require street closures at Forest Lane, Abrams Road, and Markville Drive.

Both directions of mainlane traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads at this time.

So if you're headed to any of the restaurants on this Valentine's Day list, you and your GPS device may want to start strategizing a new route.

The rescheduled closures and associated detours are as follows:

Closing Saturday February 13 at 8 pm

All lanes of eastbound I-635 between Abrams Road and Forest Lane

DETOUR: Eastbound traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Abrams Road (Exit 17) and remain on the frontage road to access the entrance ramp after Forest Lane.

All lanes of westbound I-635 between Forest Lane and Abrams Road

DETOUR: Westbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Abrams Road (Exit 17) and remain on the frontage road to access the entrance ramp after Abrams Road.

All lanes of the eastbound I-635 TEXpress Lanes prior to U.S. 75

DETOUR: Traffic will be directed to exit at Coit Road.

Entrance ramp to eastbound I-635 between Greenville Avenue and Abrams Road

DETOUR: Drivers must use the entrance ramp just east of Forest Lane to access eastbound I-635.

Entrance ramp to eastbound I-635 at TI Boulevard

DETOUR: Drivers will be detoured along Valley View Lane and the westbound I-635 frontage road toward the U.S. 75 U-Turn to access the entrance ramp to eastbound I-635.

Closing Saturday February 13 at 7 pm

Markville Drive between Greenville Avenue and the eastbound I-635 frontage road

DETOUR: Drivers will be detoured north on Greenville Avenue, east on Walnut Street and south on Audelia Road. If needing to access eastbound I-635, drivers may take this detour and use the entrance ramp to eastbound I-635 from Skillman Street.

All lanes of Abrams Road at I-635

DETOUR: Northbound Abrams Road traffic will head west on Forest Lane, north on Greenville Avenue and east on Walnut Street to access Abrams Road. Southbound Abrams Road traffic will head west on Walnut Street, south on Greenville Avenue and east on Forest Lane to access Abrams Road.

All lanes of Forest Lane at I-635

DETOUR: Eastbound Forest Lane drivers will head south on Abrams Road and turn left on Royal Lane and left on Skillman Street through the I-635 intersection to access Forest Lane. Westbound Forest Lane drivers will continue south along the Skillman Street/Audelia Road, using Royal Lane and Abrams Road to access Forest Lane.

Drivers are advised to plan commutes in advance or seek alternate routes. All closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

These closures are to perform bridge work for the 635 East Project. The 635 East Project is an 11-mile project on Interstate 635 in Dallas County, which wraps around the northeast border of Dallas. Construction includes the addition of a lane in each direction, building continuous frontage roads, and rebuilding the interchange at I-635 and I-30.