Golden place for golden years

National magazine crowns Dallas-Fort Worth one of best U.S. places to retire in 2021

Snowbirds are flocking to DFW — and staying. Getty Images

Admit it: When you think of retirement hotspots in the U.S., Florida almost instantly pops into your mind. And that’s understandable, given that four cities in the Sunshine State made Travel + Leisure’s new list of the 11 best places in the U.S. for retirees.

But the Lone Star State did manage to claim one spot on the Travel + Leisure list: Dallas-Fort Worth.

“This fast-growing destination offers both a suburban and big-city lifestyle, giving retirees the option to choose a small-town feel with city conveniences nearby,” Travel + Leisure says of DFW. “Restaurants, shopping, and entertainment are readily available, plus sports fans have professional teams in football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and soccer. A range of housing is available, with property taxes considered high, even with exemptions for seniors. Texas has no state income tax.”

Travel + Leisure isn’t the only one lauding the Metroplex as a haven for retirees. DFW ranks 17th on U.S. News & World Report’s most recent list of the best U.S. places for retirees, and it appears at No. 10 on a list published in October by personal finance website DaveRamsey.com of the top U.S. cities for retirement. Meanwhile, Richardson comes in at No. 5 in Niche.com’s ranking of the best U.S. cities for retirement.

About 10 percent of Dallas-Fort Worth residents fall into the traditional age group for retirees: 65 and over. That’s below the statewide figure of 12.9 percent.

Joining DFW on Travel + Leisure’s unranked list, published February 6, are:

  • Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Asheville, North Carolina
  • Fort Myers, Naples, Port St. Lucie, and Sarasota, Florida
  • Lancaster, Pennsylvania
  • Manchester, New Hampshire
  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  • Nashville, Tennessee
