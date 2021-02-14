Dallas transit shuts down rail service due to severe winter weather

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is shutting down rail operations for the next few days due to the weather.

According to a release, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will suspend all rail operations for the safety of passengers and employees during the severe weather situation.

The shutdown will begin on Sunday February 14 at 9 pm. Service will resume on Wednesday February 17 at 11:59 pm.

DART buses will continue to operate on normal Saturday schedules, with limited service added on local routes 63, which runs east-west from Irving to downtown Dallas; and 362, which runs east-west from Addison to Richardson.

The Dallas Streetcar will not operate, but there will be a shuttle bus running to and from EBJ Union Station and the Bishop Arts District, making all stops.

DART will also run an additional 14 shuttle bus routes. Shuttle bus routes are available on DART's website at www.dart.org/winterweather.

The following DART transit centers will be open beginning Monday from 5 am to 7 pm, to keep passengers from the winter weather:

- Addison Transit Center (Addison)

- Bernal/Singleton Transfer Location (Dallas)

- Central Business District (CBD) West Transfer Center (Dallas)

- Cockrell Hill Transfer Location (Cockrell Hill)

- Downtown Garland Station (Garland)

- Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station (Irving)

- Hampton Station (Dallas)

- Illinois Station (Dallas)

- J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center (Dallas)

- Ledbetter Station (Dallas)

- Parker Road Station (Plano)

- Red Bird Transit Center (Dallas)

- South Garland Transit Center (Garland)

DART Paratransit will run on holiday hours from February 14-15. All subscription trips will be canceled, with the exception of dialysis service.

Customers who need to book trips for Monday-Tuesday can contact reservations at 214-515-7272 or through the web portal at dart.org/ridepara.

GoLink service will be unavailable through Wednesday February 17.

TRE will operate a Saturday schedule as the special Inclement Weather Schedule for Monday February 15.