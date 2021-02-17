Another Dallas-Fort Worth city issues boil water notice for residents

Arlington has become the newest city in Dallas-Fort Worth to issue a boil water notice to residents. On Wednesday, February 17, the city announced:

"Due to unprecedented demand and a possible major water main break, some Arlington Water Utilities customers may be without water service. For those with water, pressure may be reduced and tap water must be boiled prior to consumption. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires that a boil water notice be issued because of a recent pressure drop in the distributions system for the City of Arlington."

The notice advises all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (when drinking, washing hands/face, brushing teeth, etc.). Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, they say.

"Arlington Water Utilities is working to restore water pressure in the distribution system," the notice says.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be consumed only after water has been boiled to a vigorous rolling boil for five minutes, then cooled completely. In lieu of boiling, bottled water is safe to use.

"When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes," the city says. "Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice."

Periodic updates will be provided as the situation changes, they say, but questions should be directed to the Arlington Water Utilities Department at 817-275-5931 or to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality at 512-239-1000.

While the entire DFW region is being urged to conserve water, much of Tarrant County is under a boil alert.

Arlington joins north Fort Worth and surrounding suburbs — including Keller, Roanoke, and Southlake — in a water-boil advisory first issued Monday, February 15. Parts of Benbrook, Everman, and Richland Hills are under boil advisories, as well.

According to CBS11, North Texas towns of Anna, Princeton, and Kemp are also under boil advisories.