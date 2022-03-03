And just like that, the weather is improving, flowers are starting to bloom, and we're all itching to get back outside again.

Lean into that feeling by checking out these (mostly outdoor) exercise events in March, which span yoga to HIIT, running to ice skating, and even something for the kiddos on spring break.

HIIT at The Hill, March 9

Join Fitness Ambassadors for an evening of sweat, swag, and sounds in The Hill's courtyard, behind Snooze and Movement. This 45-minute HIIT class taught by a Fitness Ambassador Priscilla Esquivel includes a post-workout social with sounds from TraeNed; a special swag bag from The Hill; and pop-ups from partners like BodyArmor, Apres, Lewie, Flamingo, Clean Juice, and more. All proceeds from the $10 tickets will benefit NAMI Dallas, the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

CRC St. Patrick's Day 5K & 10K, March 12

The Cox Running Club is sponsoring this race — which also includes a one-mile fun run for all ages — at Trinity Park in Fort Worth.

Spring break camp with Nanda Yoga, March 14-15

Are you planning on a staycation this spring break? Bring the littles (ages 4-7) to this Fort Worth studio for some spring-themed fun while the kids are out of school. Each day is $60 (with a 10 percent sibling discount) and classes are limited to 12 kids.

Mindful Mondays, March 14 & 18

Fitness Ambassadors also has a free movement series at the Omni Dallas Hotel that includes a 45-minute yoga flow followed by self-care treatments and goodies, hydration provided by BodyAmor, and complimentary express back and hand massages before and after by massage therapists from Mokara Spa. The bring-your-own mat class is located inside the hotel on the fifth floor in room West End.

Dolly Parton Skate Experience at Galleria Dallas, March 19

In honor of Women's History Month, Galleria Dallas is celebrating an American original: Dolly Parton. The country legend is releasing her 52nd studio album this spring, and that album as well as other hits from Dolly’s five decades in the recording industry will be played for skaters at Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center from 3-5 pm. Guests are encouraged to come dressed to fit the theme. Tickets are $12 plus $5 for skate rental.

Spring Equinox sound bath, March 20

Join Breathe meditation teacher and sound practitioner Mellissa Nguyen for an hour-long sound bath and guided meditation for the first day of spring. The spring equinox represents new light and life, with new beginnings, seeds, and paths, so come let go of all that no longer serves you and manifest the life you want. Mellissa will play different instruments, including singing crystal bowls, gongs, chimes, and drums, with the vibrations helping to shift the brain into a more relaxed state.