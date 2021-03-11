Dallas police seek identification of man who cruelly shoots dog

Dallas police are seeking help in identifying a guy who walked into an auto body shop, pointed a gun at a dog, and shot it multiple times.

According to the police report, on March 3 at approximately 2:40 pm, an unidentified man walked into the parking lot of Jandres Autobody at 2107 McDaniel Dr. and shot a large black lab-type dog multiple times, causing injuries.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video which is posted to the DPD's "DPD Beat" blog.

Finding the suspect should be easy: He was driving a Green 2006 Chevrolet Silverado Texas License plate number KRL1302.

He's wearing jeans, a black hoodie, and a backwards baseball cap. He seems to have a mustache and goatee, and he walks with an odd, almost limping gait.

As he walks through the gate, he reaches into his pocket for his gun, then crosses the parking lot until he's about 10 feet from the dog, and shoots four times in a cold-blooded manner.

That body shop is right off the intersection of I-30 and Loop 12. It's down a dirt road, so it would not be a random passerby.

The Dallas Police Department is requesting anyone with information on the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle to please contact Crime Stoppers at 1(877)373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez, #8518, Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115. Please refer to case number 036390-2021.