More trees in parks make this roundup of Dallas news nice and green

This week's roundup of Dallas news includes items about property taxes, an important new board for the city of Dallas, and a prestigious new affiliation for a local real estate start-up. Last but not least, new trees have been planted in a city park.

Here's what happened in Dallas this week:

Delinquent property tax relief

Nearly 4,000 property owners in Dallas County may qualify for assistance on their delinquent property taxes, via a federal relief bill. In March 2021, the federal government passed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP), which created a Homeowner's Assistance Fund (HAF) to help homeowners who've fallen behind on property taxes due to COVID-19. A portion of funds have been allocated to the Texas. Funds are available only for homestead properties but are limited, so they recommend prompt action. Homeowners must provide a copy of their tax statement, among other requirements. For info, call 833-651-3874 or visit www.TexasHomeownerAssistance.com.

Get on board

The City of Dallas is seeking nominations to its inaugural economic development corporation board of directors. This board will oversee the City of Dallas Economic Development Corporation, which was approved by City Council in January 2022 to support business development and serve as a public developer within the City of Dallas. It will be made up of 15 members and represent a diversity of backgrounds, perspectives, geographies, and areas of expertise. Initial directors will serve a term of up to four years and are eligible for reappointment for three-year terms. No director can serve for more than eight consecutive years. There's no salary or compensation, and members are subject to a background check. The deadline to apply is April 30.

New trees

Volunteers and foresters gathered on Tuesday March 15 to beautify College Park with 50 new trees, as part of Dallas Park & Recreation’s Branching Out Program. Nearly 20 community volunteers, staff, and foresters from Texas Trees Foundation and the city of Dallas worked together to plant the trees. The event was sponsored by Spirit Realty, Verizon Wireless, and the Arbor Day Foundation. The trees were planted in an effort to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging tree canopy. The new trees will provide shade as well as health benefits such as reducing respiratory illness and stress.

Christie's connection

Real estate brokerage firm @properties Dallas is a new affiliate of global luxury real estate brand Christie's International Real Estate. @properties was opened eight months ago by Jerry Mooty, Jr., Piper Young, and Marjan Wolford and is now a 40-person agency on track to sell more than $150 million in 2022. Through the exclusive Dallas-Fort Worth affiliation, @properties Christie's International Real Estate is focused on upscale Dallas neighborhoods including Highland Park, the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, Bluffview, and Lakewood, as well as high-growth North Texas markets including Frisco, Prosper, and Celina.