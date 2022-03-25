CNN story trots out same old dumb cliches and more Dallas news

This week's roundup of Dallas news is a low-key assortment with items about a free tuition program for Texas college students, an update on a big road project in East Dallas, and a big tenant for a major building in Deep Ellum.

Here's what happened in Dallas this week:

Officing at The Stack

Dallas advertising agency TRG will relocate its headquarters from Uptown Dallas to The Stack Deep Ellum (The Stack). According to a release, TRG has signed a long-term lease for approximately 101,808 square feet, which includes multiple floors, at the 16-story office building which opened in May 2021 at 2700 Commerce St. in Deep Ellum. TRG is expected to move into The Stack in early 2023, joining real estate firm Hines, digital life insurance platform Bestow, and third-party logistics company Worldwide Express. The Stack Deep Ellum is a joint venture between Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management, Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines; Westdale president Joe Beard says that the building is now 100 percent leased.

Free tuition

The University of Texas System has received a $300 million endowment that will provide free tuition to certain students. Seven UT System schools, including UT Dallas and UT Arlington, are part of the Promise Plus program that covers tuition and fees when students meet certain income requirements.

At UT Arlington, the program expands to undergraduates with family incomes under $85,000. The school anticipates that more than 4,000 students or one in 10 students can qualify in the next school year.

At UT Dallas, the program expand to undergraduates with family incomes under $65,000. (Previously the income level for qualification was $25,000.)

In a statement, Board Chairman Kevin P. Eltife called it "an investment in our students, in public higher education and the state of Texas."

Gaston Ave update

The Santa Fe Trail pedestrian bridge over SH 78 (Garland Road/Grand Avenue) will temporarily close in East Dallas on Monday, April 4 through late summer 2022.

This work is part of a $6.3 million project to improve the intersection at Gaston Avenue. They need to close the pedestrian bridge because they're going to be widening the SH 78 lanes under the Santa Fe Trail bridge. a detour will be in place for trail users.

Located just east of the Gaston Avenue intersection, the pedestrian bridge will be closed for up to four months. Incentives are in place to expedite the work. The overall project is scheduled to complete in spring 2023.

They're reconfiguring the intersection to provide "safer turning movements" and more efficient through-lanes on east and westbound SH 78. East and westbound Gaston Avenue is narrowed to one lane in each direction until further notice. Drivers should be alert to slower traffic and plan ahead for delays in this corridor, especially during peak travel times.

Dallas = Texas

CNN has an inexplicable non-newsy story about how Dallas is a larger-than-life city that has come to epitomize Texas. Moreso than Houston, Austin, or San Antonio, so ha ha to them. The story required two people to write (two old white male people), and yet somehow still trots out a bunch of tiresome cliches.

Cliches trotted out include: