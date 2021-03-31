Texas A&M University adds new urban campus in cosmopolitan Dallas

Texas A&M University-Commerce is making a high-profile expansion into Dallas: According to a release, the university will add a new site, located on the top two floors of 8750 N. Central Expwy., where it will set up headquarters for its education and business colleges.

The A&M-Commerce College of Business and College of Education and Human Services will eventually offer several programs at the new site. Both colleges' deans will have their offices at the new location.

The university plans to offer bachelor's degrees at the site in sustainable agriculture & food systems, agribusiness, agricultural sciences, and fine arts in visual communications, as well as a masters in fine arts in visual communications.

A&M-Commerce already operates extended locations in Frisco, McKinney, and Mesquite. This new site increases its footprint in the DFW area and also in a prime metropolitan location, across from NorthPark Center, a glamorous sophisticated area that is the total opposite of rural.

"We've had our eye on Dallas for some time now, and this location, right across from NorthPark Mall — where more than 322,000 people pass by every day — gives us a very visible presence to let everyone know we’ve arrived," says Chancellor John Sharp in a statement.

According to A&M-Commerce President Mark Rudin, classes at the new location will begin November 1. The site is currently undergoing interior design.

A&M hopes the Dallas site will promote synergies with corporate partners in program and workforce development and reskilling.

The site's proximity to Dallas College campuses and several independent school districts will also encourage working relationships with the university's educational partners, Rudin says in the release.

The new Dallas location will offer enrollment management, financial aid, career services, student success teams, academic advising, and technical support, with tech-enabled shared spaces, an on-site fitness center, food services, and parking. The site is also on the DART rail line.

The Texas A&M University System is a statewide network of 11 universities, a health science center, and eight state agencies, including the Texas Division of Emergency Management.