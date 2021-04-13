Texas Sen. Ted Cruz gets compared to Lucifer by Republican politician

Republican politicians are pretty good about sticking together, but there appears to be one exception: Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz earned a comparison to the devil by former Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner (R-Ohio), in an April 12 appearance on A Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Cruz was last seen making a tropical getaway to Cancun in the midst of a historically brutal winter storm while millions of Texans were without power, then lying about it and blaming it on his daughters.

Boehner's appearance included a "speed round" where he gave spontaneous reactions to other politician names recited by Colbert. Most of his assessments were gentle.

He called former President Donald Trump "a little crazy." About former President Barack Obama, he said, "not quite my cup of tea, but we got along well," and he called former President Bill Clinton "the best politician I’ve ever met."

Former President George W. Bush was "one of my dear friends." Former VP Mike Pence was a "good guy, solid Christian." President Joe Biden was "good guy, really good guy — 30 years I've known him, there's nothing we couldn't work out."

And then came Cruz.

"Lucifer in the flesh," Boehner said. "The most miserable son of a bitch I ever had to deal with."

Boehner served as House speaker from 2011 to 2015. His Late Show appearance was tied to the April 13 release of his new book, On the House: A Washington Memoir, published by St. Martin's Press.

In the book, he calls Cruz "a reckless asshole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else." On CBS Sunday Morning, Boehner said about Cruz, "I don't beat anybody up, it's not really my style, except that jerk." Cruz responded in a tweet that said, "I wear with pride his drunken, bloviated scorn."