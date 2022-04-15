This roundup of news around Dallas goes for the green

This roundup of Dallas news is a little greener than usual, with an update on Dallas' solar program and a downtown building theme lighting event. There's also an extension on masking, and some generous hiring incentives from DART.

Here's what happened in Dallas this week:

Cowboys crypto

The Dallas Cowboys have a sponsorship with Blockchain.com which they say in a release is the first-ever cryptocurrency partnership with an NFL team. The agreement includes "extensive branding, advertising, content, and event opportunities," club space inside AT&T Stadium, signage within the stadium bowl, TV, radio, and digital advertising. What it doesn't include is allowing cryptocurrency to actually be used at AT&T Stadium, unlike the more forward-leaning Dallas Mavericks. Mark Cuban rules.

Solar panels

The Dallas City Council approved a nearly $1 million project proposed by the Building Services Department to install solar panels at three City facilities: Fretz Park Recreation Center, Dallas West Branch Library, and the Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center. According to a release from the city, total energy generated from these three solar projects is estimated to be 15,722,481 kWh and would offset approximately 12,282 tons of carbon dioxide over 25 years. It will also reduce approximately 57 percent of the total energy currently used by the three facilities. The city is hiring Ameresco, a Dallas renewable energy company, to do the installation.

Joppa pedestrian bridge

The Dallas City Council approved a $1.12 million contract for a pedestrian bridge into the Joppa community, along with improvements to Carbondale Street and its connection to Great Trinity Forest Way. Engineering is anticipated to be complete at the end of 2023, with construction commencing soon thereafter. Council member Adam Bazaldua, who represents District 7 where this is located, said in a statement that the project will improve connectivity to the Joppa neighborhood, improving public safety and access for all modes of travel, calling it "an enormous step towards delivering a long-promised project to the people of Joppa."

DART's hiring

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is offering a sign-on bonus up to $2,000 for new bus operators through June 24. Applicants who have an active Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and passenger endorsement will be eligible. Bus operator applicants without a CDL, but with an active Commercial Learner Permit (CLP), can receive a $1,000 bonus.

Other hiring incentives include:

$250 to $500 after successful completion of training

$250 to $500 awarded after a six-month probationary period

$500 to $1,000 after 12 months after 18 months

Starting pay is $21.13/hour.

Masks on

Based on a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the face mask requirement for all transportation networks throughout the U.S., including airports, commercial airplanes, buses, and rail systems for an additional 15 days through May 3. That includes DART.

Go green

On April 22, 10 downtown Dallas buildings will switch their lights to green as a genuflection to the 12th annual Earth Day celebration at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, running April 20-24 and hosted by Dallas nonprofit EarthX. The Omni Hotel will also showcase the EarthX logo. Participating buildings include:

Reunion Tower

Omni Hotel

Bank of America

Hunt Building

One Arts Plaza

1900 Pearl

AT&T

400 Record

17 Seventeen McKinney

The green lights are designed to remind everyone to preserve and protect our Planet not just on Earth Day, but year round. Although wouldn't switching the lights off be even greener? EarthX encourages that, too.