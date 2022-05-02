Have summer fitness goals? Now's the time to start working on them. If you've been looking to shake up your wellness routine, consider trying out a new class, location, or form of exercise entirely.

Pop in for a quick stretch at StretchLab, newly opened at both Mockingbird Station and Waterside, then head to one of these Dallas-Fort Worth classes to shake things up.

D1 Training Mesquite grand opening, May 7

This group fitness concept utilizes the five core tenets of athletic-based training, employing a sports science-backed training regimen led by certified trainers to help people of all ages achieve their sport and fitness goals. The new location in at 1220 North Town East Blvd., suite 660.

SomaRasa Six-Week Series, May 9-June 20

Open and expand your energy channels using a variety of yoga techniques and practices. Through asana, pranayama, chi-gong, sound healing, bio-energetics, and somatic movement, you will discover ways to attend to and direct the flow of prana for self-healing and healing of others. Open to all levels, and held in-person at the Lovers Bar Method studio location in Inwood Village.

Hit the Turf, May 10 & 24

Fitness Ambassadors leads this combo of athletic training, poundfit, and dance cardio on the Omni Dallas Hotel's Pegasus Lawn, where a 45-minute class also comes with swag from the event's partners.

Family yoga, drum circle, and picnic, May 14

Nanda Yoga is joininh with Kenny Kolter from Earth Gong for a fun and interactive day that includes a family yoga class, a drum circle, and then relaxing with a picnic. Cost is $35 per family.

Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas Wellness Series, May 15

April Kyle, founder of Pose Dallas — a dual-concept yoga studio and blow-dry bar hair salon that's coming soon — takes over the yoga flow from 10-11 am followed by cabana pop-ups hosted by The B-12 Store and Stonebriar Centre’s Athleta location. Purchases at both the event and in-store for those attending will be 20 percent off.

Zumba at McKinney & Olive, May 19

Get ready for an outdoor dance cardio party taught by popular Dallas instructor and Social Joy founder Martha Palacios. The free class starts at 6 pm.