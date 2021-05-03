AT&T Stadium mega-market gives free food to families for Mother's Day meals

Home » City Life
Good causes

AT&T Stadium event gives free food to families for Mother's Day meals

Head to Lot 4, which is directly east of the stadium near the corner of Cowboys Way and AT&T Way.  Courtesy photo

A drive-through food distribution event at AT&T Stadium will help local families put a meal on the table for Mother's Day this year. Tarrant Area Food Bank will host Meals for Moms Mega Mobile Market at the stadium from 10 am-1 pm Tuesday, May 4.

Held in partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys, Arlington Police/Fire Departments and HelloFresh, the event is designed to serve anyone in North Texas who needs food assistance.

"This includes families who are still facing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as moms who are looking to provide a Mother's Day meal for their family," a release says. 

The food is free, and no identification or documentation is required.

Distribution will take place in Lot 4 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium, which is directly east of the stadium near the corner of Cowboys Way and AT&T Way. 

No registration or appointment is required.

"TAFB is committed to providing families with access to enough nutritious food to provide a Mother's Day meal to celebrate the matriarch of their households," the release says. "The goal is to ... ensure that no family goes hungry in the 13 counties that [TAFB] serves, particularly moms looking to feed their families."

For more information, visit the TAFB website or Facebook page.

