Don't forget the runoff election next week and more news around Dallas

In this roundup of Dallas news, there's more intel on the redistricting process, yay. Plus news from a nonprofit workspace, news about electric buses, and news about an upcoming election.

Here's what happened in Dallas this week:

Redistricting update

The Dallas City Council got a briefing on May 18 on the finalized map outlining new district boundaries, recommended for adoption by the Dallas Redistricting Commission, necessary to enact following the 2020 census.

The council now has 45 days, until June 29, to approve or modify the plan. The redistricting commission's plan will be approved if council members do not adopt it or a modified plan before the deadline.

The proposed plan and any amendments may be considered at the council meeting June 8. Any council members wanting to make amendments must do so by June 1. Changes require a three-quarter vote by council instead of a simple majority. A final action taken by council is expected to come no later than June 22.

More electric buses

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is evaluating a series of electric bus models from various manufacturers that included stops at four locations — Addison, South Garland, J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center, and DART Headquarters — to engage with DART riders and include their requests in the evaluation process.

DART currently has seven Proterra Catalyst 35 zero-emission electric buses that are in service on DART Bus Route 28, and almost 700 CNG clean fuel buses, which the agency says has cut bus emissions by 68 percent over the last decade, and that doesn't even include light rail.

Nonprofit office space

Water Cooler at Pegasus Park announces six new tenants — ChildCareGroup, Lone Star Justice Alliance, The Nature Conservancy in Texas, OneStar Foundation, Principal Impact Collaborative (PIC) at UNT Dallas, and SWAN Impact Network — joining the unique community of nonprofit and social impact organizations.

Pegasus Park is a 25-acre, mixed-use office campus designed to bolster biotech, social impact, and corporate innovation. It's located at 3000 Pegasus Park Dr., between the Dallas Design District and the Southwestern Medical District.

Water Cooler at Pegasus Park is a social impact hub for nonprofits with flexible office space, now home to more than 26 organizations, making it among the largest nonprofit shared space communities in the U.S.

Voting news

The Primary Runoff Election Day is Tuesday May 24. ​Early voting started on May 16 and ends Friday, May 20. Voters will decide on Democratic and Republican primary races that were left undecided after the March 1 election. The winners will go on to become the candidates in the November general election.

In Texas, the ballot includes runoffs for Attorney General with Ken Paxton trying to defend his position against George P. Bush; plus two Democrats — Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier — vying for the Lieutenant Governor slot so they can run against Dan Patrick.