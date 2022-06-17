Well paid Dallas County employee stole $250K from jail where she worked

A Dallas County Sheriff's Office supervisor who worked at Lew Sterrett Justice Center has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $250,000 from the jail’s inmate property fund.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham, Umeka Treymane Myers, 49, pleaded guilty on June 16 to theft from a program receiving federal funds, a federal offense.

Myers worked as a supervisor at the jail's inmate property vault, which refunds inmates' commissary account balances when they are released. If an inmate's account contains more than $30, property vault employees are supposed to give them the balance on debit cards.

If an employee makes an error processing a debit card, it generates an error message — one that must be cleared by a lead clerk or supervisor such as Myers.

After overriding a debit card error, Myers woul create new and duplicate debit cards, entering the same amount that was issued to the released inmate, on the newly created card, which she took for herself.

Between 2018 and 2021, she created dozens of fake debit cards, which she used in Texas, Louisiana, Nevada, Maryland, and New York.

Her spending spree was confirmed by Winstar, Choctaw, and Margaritaville casino records, Southwest Airlines records, Bank of America ATM surveillance footage, and personal bank records.

She was arrested in April after an audit showed discrepancies.

This is someone whose annual salary was $57,932 which, according to public records, is 18 percent higher than average and 19 percent higher than median salary in Dallas County. How greedy do you have to be?

Myers now faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office conducted the investigation with the full cooperation of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.