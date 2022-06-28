This Dallas neighbor weighs in as the healthiest county in Texas, says U.S. News

For babies and baby boomers alike, Collin County stands out as the healthiest county in Texas, according to a new study by U.S. News & World Report.

Collin County lands at No. 50 on U.S. News’ list of the 500 healthiest counties in the U.S., making it the healthiest county in Texas. U.S. News assessed 2,735 of the 3,143 counties across the U.S. but ranked only 500 of them.

For the study, U.S. News examined 89 metrics across 10 categories tied to health:

Community health Health, income, education, and social equity Education Economy Housing Food and nutrition Environment Public safety Community vitality Infrastructure

Collin County earned its highest score in the economy category (95) and its lowest score in the housing category (50). Data published by U.S. News highlights Collin County’s health status. For instance:

The typical life expectancy is 82.7 years, compared with 77.5 years nationwide and 79.2 years statewide.

The smoking rate is 12.4 percent, compared with 20 percent nationwide and 15.5 percent statewide.

Cancer and heart disease are less prevalent than in the U.S. or Texas.

12.5 percent of residents under 65 lack health insurance, compared with 11 percent nationwide and 20.7 percent statewide.

Collin County — home to more than 1.1 million people — also appeared at No. 1 in a report released in May by University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute that ranks the healthiness of the state’s 254 counties. This report relied on criteria similar to those used by U.S. News.

“Where we live, learn, work, and play matters to our health. And Collin County appears to be in great shape,” the Collin County government website boasts.

Two other counties in Dallas-Fort Worth made the top 500 in the U.S. News study.

Rockwall County wound up at No. 70. Its highest score was in the economy category (87), and its lowest score was in the housing category (54).

Further down the list was No. 180 Denton County. Its highest score was in the economy category (88), and its lowest score was in the housing category (43).

Other Texas counties that fared well in the U.S. News study are: