Dallas stuck on maddening list of top 15 cities with worst traffic in 2020

A new study from Texas A&M University ranks the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex frustratingly high on a list of top metro areas in the U.S. with the worst traffic.

The annual Texas A&M Urban Mobility Report measured the average amount of time drivers spent sitting in traffic during peak travel periods throughout 2020.

The Dallas area ranked seventh, with drivers spending 40 hours in traffic.

The study looked at the top 15 "very large" cities in the U.S., aka cities or metro areas with a population over 3 million people.

Dallas wasn't the only Texas city to make the list. Houston ranked third, with drivers spending 49 hours in traffic.

Since 1982, Los Angeles had taken the title as having the worst traffic, but for 2020, New York City took the lead. The change was mostly attributed to businesses being shut down and more people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers in New York spend a total of 56 hours a year sitting in traffic, while drivers in L.A. spent 46 hours in traffic, the study found. Boston ranked second with drivers sitting in traffic an average of 50 hours a year.

The cities rounding out the top 15 included:

5. San Francisco, California - 46 hours

6. Washington, D.C. - 42 hours

(7. Dallas - 40 hours)

8. Chicago, Illinois - 39 hours

9. Atlanta, Georgia - 37 hours

10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - 37 hours

11. Detroit, Michigan - 35 hours

12. Seattle, Washington - 31 hours

13. Miami, Florida - 27 hours

14. Phoenix, Arizona - 25 hours

15. San Diego, California - 24 hours

The study also ranked U.S. cities with smaller populations and cities based on fuel consumption and emissions.

---

Continue reading on our news partner ABC13.