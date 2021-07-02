Home » City Life
Rush hour

Dallas stuck on maddening list of top 15 cities with worst traffic in 2020

Dallas stuck on new list of top 15 cities with worst traffic in 2020

By ABC13 Staff
Dallas, Interstate 75, traffic, traffic jam, congestion
Hard to believe Dallas doesn't top the list.  Texas Transportation Institute

A new study from Texas A&M University ranks the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex frustratingly high on a list of top metro areas in the U.S. with the worst traffic.

The annual Texas A&M Urban Mobility Report measured the average amount of time drivers spent sitting in traffic during peak travel periods throughout 2020.

The Dallas area ranked seventh, with drivers spending 40 hours in traffic.

The study looked at the top 15 "very large" cities in the U.S., aka cities or metro areas with a population over 3 million people.

Dallas wasn't the only Texas city to make the list. Houston ranked third, with drivers spending 49 hours in traffic.

Since 1982, Los Angeles had taken the title as having the worst traffic, but for 2020, New York City took the lead. The change was mostly attributed to businesses being shut down and more people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers in New York spend a total of 56 hours a year sitting in traffic, while drivers in L.A. spent 46 hours in traffic, the study found. Boston ranked second with drivers sitting in traffic an average of 50 hours a year.

The cities rounding out the top 15 included:

5. San Francisco, California - 46 hours
6. Washington, D.C. - 42 hours
(7. Dallas - 40 hours)
8. Chicago, Illinois - 39 hours
9. Atlanta, Georgia - 37 hours
10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - 37 hours
11. Detroit, Michigan - 35 hours
12. Seattle, Washington - 31 hours
13. Miami, Florida - 27 hours
14. Phoenix, Arizona - 25 hours
15. San Diego, California - 24 hours

The study also ranked U.S. cities with smaller populations and cities based on fuel consumption and emissions.

---

Continue reading on our news partner ABC13.

Read These Next
churros pancakes
Tacos, Tex-Mex brunch make this Dallas restaurant news extra tempting
Luby's food spread
Rescue of Luby's slides to top of this week's hottest Dallas headlines
Southwest CEO Gary Kelly at opening of Hobby Airport international concourse
Departing Southwest Airlines boss ranks among America's top CEOs