Infamous sailboat built by shady Dallas contractor is on the auction block

One of Dallas' most famous boats is on the auction block: Named the Whitmar, it's a sailboat belonging to Dallas contractor James Allen "Jim" Benge, and it's being auctioned off in a bankruptcy settlement, with bidding beginning on July 28.

Benge is the contractor who has been sued by at least two dozen subcontractors whom he hired, then did not pay after they did the work.

The boat has been Benge's passion project, as well as the subject of two fawning profiles by D magazine. He built it himself, with no expense spared — expenses perhaps easy for him to come by, after having stiffed so many electricians, flooring companies, drywall installers, steel fabricators, cement pourers, and HVAC firms.

While most of the lawsuits brought against him were from small operators unable to afford a legal grind, there was one lawsuit by Hertz Electric and its tenacious lawyer, Nathanial Martinez, of Palter Sims Martinez PLLC, who won a judgment against Benge and his then-company Benge General Contracting LLC in 2019.

That case went through endless rounds of appeals and delaying tactics by Benge, but Hertz Electric and Martinez finally prevailed.

Benge filed for bankruptcy. The auction of the boat, one of his only assets, is part that bankruptcy process.

The auction was originally scheduled to take place in April but Benge's attorney filed an objection with the absurd contention that the auction should not include the boat's keel or masts, because they were never attached to the boat and therefore were separate property, exempt.

The court threw that out and at long last, the buck now stops here.

According to the auction listing, it's a 42-foot sailboat and that is "70 percent completed," although boat people in the know put it at more like 90 percent.

It has a hull made of white oak, Lauan plywood, epoxy, and fiberglass.

The interior finish-out is "mostly complete," including a galley, bathroom, and two bedrooms. Everything was fabricated from only the best materials: intricate inlaid wood, mirror-finish stainless steel, hot and cold running water, and a gimbal mount for the stove to keep it level if the boat hits a wave.

Mechanical equipment includes:

4-cylinder Westerbeke marine engine, and V-Drive transmission;

two masts: a 57-foot Main and a 35-foot Mizzen

The auction opens July 28 and closes on August 4.

On August 2, there's a viewing at the East Dallas warehouse off Buckner Road, at 3324 Dilildo Rd. Suite J, where it's being stored. Viewing hours are 10 am-3 pm.

Finding an actual buyer for a gargantuan and highly personal vessel such as this seems unlikely; but the parties involved are intent on squeezing out as much as possible in order to get Benge's creditors some money and justice.

One way Benge has stayed ahead of his pursuers over the years is to jump from one new LLC to the next. He's operated under a dozen different names — Milam Designs, Gunslinger, Benge Arcadia, BCG Surfaces, Rivermark, Lamar Design Inc., Benge General Contracting, Benge Texas are just a few — but in April, he told the court he didn't plan on doing any more business after July 1, 2022 and promised he was getting out of the construction industry altogether.

But in February 2022, a new company called Mule Skinner Construction was formed. The principals listed are Grant Mitchell, the former project manager for Benge Texas; and Pamela Hackley, former business development manager for Benge Texas.

Mule Skinner uses the same email address previously used by Benge Texas, and Mule Skinner's phone number — 214-574-6848 — is the same phone number previously used by Benge Texas.

Mule Skinner's current projects include two projects by Tim Love: Caterina's, his brand new Italian restaurant, and Tannahill's Tavern, his new music venue.

A search on Fort Worth's permitting website gleans an application to do foundation and structural work for Tannahill Tavern. The applicant listed is "Jim Benge, MULESKINNER CONSTRUCTION."