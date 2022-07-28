Since the early 2000s, Plano’s Market Square Mall has been standing empty at U.S. 75 and Spring Creek Parkway.

But now the original shopping mall site is getting a major makeover with the arrival of Assembly Park, a swanky mixed-use development from Triten Real Estate Partners.

The live-work-play properties will also include about a mile of newly paved hike and bike paths that connect to neighboring residential neighborhoods and to the Oak Point Nature Preserve — making the area newly walkable.

Work

Expect 180,000 square feet of readapted and reimagined Class A creative office space designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, with both private and shared areas plus conference rooms outfitted with state-of-the-art tech.

Grand, exposed ceilings meet walls of windows, with an acre of parks and greenspace just outside for the perfect lunchtime escape. There's also plenty of indoor bike storage, if your plans include cycling to work or fitting in a quick midday ride.

Enjoy 4,300 square feet of state-of-the-art fitness dedicated to the employees at Assembly Park. The fitness center will include all modern gym equipment and amenities and features retractable floor-to-ceiling windows with central park views.

Of course, being right off the North Central Expressway and just above the President George Bush Turnpike means direct access to major arterials, established neighborhoods, and nearby public transportation.

Live

Designed by GFF Architects, The Annabel includes more than 300 units including single-story apartments and multi-story townhomes with private garages, all surrounding Assembly Park's daily conveniences.

Walk to cafes, jog to a free outdoor yoga class, or bike from your home to the neighboring Oak Point Nature Preserve. Farmers markets, outdoor movies, live music, and local street art are all a part of Assembly Park's future event offerings.

Kiddos can let loose on the playground while Fido can have fun in the dedicated dog park.

Play

The main park plans to carry a full calendar of daytime and nighttime events for people of all ages. After all, developer Triten is well known for its successful mixed-use centers in Houston that have an endless assortment of things to do and events to enjoy.

The southern portion of the development, off Spring Creek Parkway, is where 16,500 square feet of ground-up retail space is planned. This will be home to unique, chef-driven concepts like trendy coffee shops, local breweries, and fresh dining, all designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture.

