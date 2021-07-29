If a punching bag is too pedestrian and a boxing class too boring, why not practice your right hook with the hottest new celebrity workout machine?

Called Liteboxer, it looks like a combination treadmill and interactive video game. It measures punching force, accuracy, and stamina while you box to the beat through either your connected mobile phone or tablet, during more than 100 classes from top trainers.

And if you're hesitant to purchase the machine without trying it out first, all you have to do is check in to the Virgin Hotel in Dallas' Design District.

A Liteboxer is located in Richard's Suite, the 15th-floor penthouse named for Sir Richard Branson, the hotel chain's founder.

The 1,400-plus-square-foot suite houses the high-tech workout next to a curving wall of floor-to-ceiling windows that looks out over the downtown skyline. Bluetooth lets you pulse the music through the suite's surround sound speakers, and there's an extra-large walk-in shower and separate clawfoot tub for your post-workout cleanup.

Liteboxer has been getting celebrity buzz from Timbaland, 2 Chainz, and Busta Rhymes, who are already fans of the addictive approach to fitness — think more Dance Revolution and Guitar Hero instead of a traditional class or at-home workout.

You can box against others virtually or challenge yourself, striking the shield's six targets while 200 LED lights create the physicality, rhythm, and emotion of sparring in a ring with a partner from the comfort of your own home. The platform's advanced design allows for your body weight to be the counter force to your punches.

It's easy to raise or lower the Liteboxer shield to personalize your experience, allowing for maximum impact and engagement. Punching combinations are digitally programmed to the beat of the music, so you can be your own DJ or let the program pick for you.

Liteboxer co-founder and lifelong athlete Todd Dagres was inspired to create the machine after being disappointed in the limits of a traditional punching bag. He wanted something more interactive and fun that could be done at home — but no one would blame you if you choose to work out in Richard's Suite instead.