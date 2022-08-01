This month's edition of Fit in the City is a little different — instead of a list of workouts and healthy events, we're bringing you news and tidbits designed to make your August a little more fit and fabulous.

Late last month, LA-based fitness center Training Mate, from Luke and Kerry Milton, expanded into Dallas, bringing with it HIIT classes beloved by a bevy of celebs like Khloe Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, Lucy Hale, and Austin Butler.

Take a class at the Turtle Creek Village location, at 3858 Oak Lawn Ave.

The Bitewell app has launched as well, becoming the first app to track and manage your food health by letting you shop restaurant meals, groceries, meal kits, and more, all curated to your food preferences and health goals.

And once you're feeling good about your workouts and diet, order a new suit from Sporti by SwimOutlet, which just debuted a limited-edition collab with Texas-based artist Alannah Tiller, aka aLILscribble.

Prices range from $12.95-$39.95 and are available in competitive swim sizing 22Y-40 (accommodating approximately sizes youth 6/7 to adult XL, with designs for both men and women). There are really cute swim caps, too.

Bring your dancing shoes to Vitruvian Park's amphitheater every Saturday night in August for the free Vitruvian Salsa Festival.

Don't know how to dance? Professional dance teachers will show you the moves from 6:30-7.

School's out, so Planet Fitness is inviting high school students ages 14-19 to work out for free at any of its 2,200-plus clubs through August 31.

Visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to register, and here's a bonus: The gym chain is hosting a sweepstakes to award one $500 scholarship in each state, and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer to really get teens moving.