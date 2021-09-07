You might have been hitting the gym more than the trails lately because Texas in the summer is no joke, and air conditioning is a must.

But if lifting weights and running on the treadmill has you yawning with boredom, consider challenging your body in a different way — with rock climbing.

Your body becomes the resistance as you hoist yourself up man-made walls studded with toe-holds and divots, all safely strapped into a harness with professionals making sure you don't take a tumble.

If you're ready to try it, here's a closer look at three of the best spots for indoor rock climbing in Dallas-Fort Worth:

Movement

What it is: The newest addition to the bunch, Movement is opening in The Hill in October (in the former space of Candytopia and Treehouse). It comes from El Cap, which owns a nationwide network of indoor climbing facilities that also include Earth Treks and Planet Granite. If that last name sounds familiar, that's because Movement was originally supposed to be a Planet Granite, but underwent a name change.

What it offers: Bouldering, top-roping, and lead climbing, as well as amenities like yoga studios, functional fitness, cardio zones, and climbing gear shops. Each facility caters to participants of all abilities — from competitive athletes to weekend adventurers and families.

Fun fact: A second location is planned for the Design District in 2022.

Summit Climbing, Yoga and Fitness

What it is: Three locations in Dallas, one in Denton, one in Fort Worth, and two in Oklahoma give Summit quite the presence, but founder Kyle Clinkscales has always been determined to make climbing accessible to all and break down the socioeconomic barriers that usually hinder the sport. There's even a scholarship program.

What it offers: Personal and group training classes, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, and yoga classes. Its big event is called 12 Hours of Summit Suffering, and challenges teams of two to scale as many routes and boulders across Summit locations within a 12-hour time period.

Fun fact: The Plano location is the largest climbing gym in DFW, with 5,000 square feet of bouldering and 20,000 square feet of roped climbing with 55 foot walls.

Oso Climbing Gyms

What it is: Bouldering only, but it's so luxe you probably won't mind. A lot of the classes are themed (BIPOC meet-up, climbing fundamentals, etc.) and there's very much a group mentality.

What it offers: In addition to the walls, take advantage of 36,000 square feet of gym space, saunas, elite fitness area/classes, yoga studio, showers, locker rooms, workspace, and coffee, beer, wine, and fresh foods.

Fun fact: A day pass is just $22 and includes free rental of your climbing shoes.