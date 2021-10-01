As the weather cools, you might find yourself more inspired to work out. But if you need some new ideas or even want to explore areas like mental clarity, sleep health, and muscle recovery, there's probably an event for you.

Take note of these upcoming health and wellness events, then head into fall with a re-energized outlook:

FAME Fest, October 2

This fitness, arts, music, and experience event is back on the Omni Dallas Hotel lawn, 9 am-9 pm. Put on by the Omni and Fitness Ambassadors, the day includes the hottest fitness trends, local artists, musicians, and culinary experiences — and a swag bag, of course.

Frisco Arts Walk & Run, October 2

Lace up your sneakers and bring the whole family to enjoy this run, which takes you through the scenic Texas Sculpture Garden with pop-up musicians, dancers, vocalists, actors, visual artists, and more along the way.

Pryme Yoga at the Granite Park Boardwalk, October 2

Flow into Plano for a sweat-inducing, full-body workout combining yoga, shadow boxing, core, and prymal movement into high-intensity intervals with modifications for all fitness levels. The free workout focuses on strength training, flexibility and stamina. Afterward, come hang out at Union Bear to learn more about Pryme Yoga and meet its founders.

River Legacy Fall Fest, October 9

Brush up on your camping skills or learn some new outdoorsy tips at River Legacy Park in Arlington from 11 am-9 pm. The family-friendly event also features animal encounters, food trucks, live music, a dunk house and bounce house, games and crafts, tree giveaways, and much more.

Wellness Expo, October 9-10

Over 80 exhibitors featuring products and services for mind, body, and spirit will be at the Waxahachie Civic Center from 11 am-6 pm both days. Shop for energized jewelry and stones, experience bodywork, Reiki, reflexology, and get intuitive readings.

Dallas-Fort Worth Ultimate Women's Expo, October 16-17

Relax and rejuvenate, explore a new interest, purchase a great find, and connect with inspiring keynote speakers Rasheeda Frost, D'andra Simmons, and Kim Fields at the Irving Convention Center. Indulge yourself with the very best in shopping, fashion, food, entertainment, cosmetics, and travel, and spend a relaxing day being pampered with spa treatments, massages, and retail therapy.

Walk to End Alzheimer's, October 23

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Presented by the Alzheimer's Association North Central Texas Chapter and held at Panther Island Pavillion from 8 am-12 pm, the free walk is family-friendly.

Feel Good AF Festival, October 30

Choose your own adventure at this one-of-a-kind wellness festival, which brings together an epic collection of fitness and yoga instructors; nutrition, stress, sleep, and mindset experts; mindfulness practitioners; and DJs, all uniting on the Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge. There's also a marketplace featuring great local food, artisans, and craft workers, plus an exclusive Halloween after-party.