Feeling in a fitness rut lately? Looking to add a little oomph to your workout oeuvre? Head to the Omni Dallas Hotel lawn on October 2 for the return of FAME Fest, Dallas' first experiential fitness festival.

An abbreviation for fitness, arts, music, and experience, FAME Fest brings together the hottest fitness trends, local artists, musicians, and culinary experiences for a Saturday of movement and arts.

The event, which debuted in 2019, is put on by the Omni Dallas and Fitness Ambassadors, a fitness-focused experiential event company.

"We are ecstatic to continue our partnership between Omni Dallas Hotel and Fitness Ambassadors," says Omni Dallas' complex marketing manager, Amber Bufkin. "FAME Fest is a unique opportunity to bring together locals who live a wellness-focused lifestyle — or want to find out more about how they can— for the ultimate fitness experience paired with standout culinary at Restaurants on Lamar."

The event runs from 9 am-9 pm and includes classes like silent disco yoga flow, mobility deep stretch, dance cardio, pound fit, sculpting, and even outdoor spin from partner studios such as Evolve, Beyond, Pound, CycleBar, Social Joy, The Sports Pod, and Grit.

While taking a break from breaking a sweat, attendees can visit the vendor booths to learn about a variety of health and wellness brands; stop into the recovery, refresh, and recharge lounges; or enjoy a snack at one of Omni’s Restaurants on Lamar.

Ticket holders can also stay at the Omni Dallas Hotel with a special rate starting at $189 that includes breakfast for two at Texas Spice.

Tickets include admission to all 10 studio classes on Saturday, plus special swag bags.



"Our goal is to create an experience that really brings the community together by spotlighting amazing studios, local businesses, artists, and more," says Mai Lyn Ngo, founder and CEO of Fitness Ambassadors. "We are such a fit city with a really diverse fit culture. We hope that FAME Fest will be the perfect balanced experience for attendees to break a sweat, experience the arts and music, and indulge in well-earned food and beverages."

For more behind the scenes and announcements, follow FAME Fest at @famefesttour on Instagram.