Dallas Morning News turns down ad calling out AT&T and more city news

This roundup of Dallas city news includes updates on an apartment building complex in Oak Cliff that suffered an explosion; a potential new owner for an iconic music venue; the daily newspaper's weird rejection of an ad; and three back-to-back cases of animal cruelty.

Here's what happened in Dallas this week:

Apartment explosion

Repair work is underway at the Highland Hills apartment complex in Oak Cliff, which was damaged by a natural gas explosion and displaced more than 100 residents.

Residents were originally put up at at the Fairfield Inn, Cambria Hotel, and Hotel Indigo Downtown, but those hotel rooms were booked for Texas-OU weekend, so the residents were moved to the Hilton Anatole hotel, where the city has secured about 80 rooms.

According to Fox 4, one apartment building was destroyed and two have sustained significant damage that needs to be repaired.

At least one lawsuit against Atmos Energy has already been filed but the gas company has said there were no problems with its lines and residents are saying that they've repeatedly reported gas odor to Odin Properties, the building management.

DMN + AT&T

The Dallas Morning News refused an ad that would have called out Dallas-based AT&T for contributing to politicians who support Texas' restrictive new anti-abortion law.

According to CNBC, a Democratic super PAC tried to buy an ad from the DMN that was supposed to run on their website on October 5. The newspaper even asked for payment up front.

But at the last minute, the newspaper claimed it had a policy against ads that call out companies by name. OK.

The ad called on voters to "Tell @ATT to get #Offthebanwagon" and to urge the company to "stop funding anti-abortion extremists in Texas."

Animal shootings

The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the perpetrators on a series of dog shootings.

The first was on April 19 when someone shot a Rottweiler-type dog in the apartment complex of 332 N. Jim Miller Rd.

The second was on September 8, when someone shot a red and tan Doberman-type dog at around 10 am in the 2600 block of Marfa Avenue. The dog died due to its injury.

The third was on September 29 at 11:30 pm, when a suspect - whom police have identified but not released details on - shot and killed a tan Pit bull-type dog on its own property in the 3200 block of Kristen Drive.

Anyone with information regarding one or both of these cases can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS or Animal Cruelty Detective Cathy Blanchard at 214-670-7694 or send an email to cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.

Longhorn Ballroom for sale

The Longhorn Ballroom, a legendary music venue where bands such as the Sex Pistols once performed, was put up for sale in June and now has a bidder: Edwin Cabaniss, the owner of the Kessler Theater in Oak Cliff.

The 70-year-old performance hall was put on the market after the previous owners defaulted on loans on the property.

In 2017, the ballroom was bought by Dallas businessman Jay LaFrance and his S&D Longhorn Partners LLC, who spent more than $1 million trying to rehab the space which was at one point in the '50s operated by Jack Ruby.

New board

Thanks-Giving Square, the downtown Dallas landmark, has a new 2021-2022 Board of Directors: