Fort Worth gets blue like Dallas County on Presidential election vote

UPDATE: According to Tarrant County Elections' final results, released November 11, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden bested President Donald Trump by 1,826 votes, with Biden's tally at 411,567 votes versus Trump's 409,741 votes. It's the first time Tarrant County has gone "blue" for president since 1964.

---

Vote-counting in Tarrant County for the Presidential election is still going on but as of November 5, the county that's home to Fort Worth, Arlington, and the mid-cities is trending blue team: With the latest batch of votes counted, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has moved ahead of President Donald Trump by 427 votes, with Biden's tally at 403,698 votes versus Trump's 403,271 votes.

Trump has already won the state of Texas, earning 52.2 percent of the vote versus Biden's 46.4 percent. Tarrant County's final numbers won't have an effect on that outcome.

But it could finally give Tarrant County bragging rights for being on the side of the winner.

In the U.S., as of November 7, Biden is currently at 50.6 percent of the popular vote with 74,815,988 votes. Trump is at 47.7 percent with 70,555,919 votes.

Biden has 264 electoral votes; Trump has 214.

According to Tarrant County Elections, more than 15,000 absentee ballots are still being processed, estimated to be completed by the end of the day on Friday, November 6.

So it could still change. However, Texas Tribune has already colored Tarrant County "blue" on its Texas voting map.

Tarrant County says it will have all ballots counted by the end of the day Friday. Over 15,000 absentee ballots are pending processing.

Trump's 403,271 total votes break down as follows:

20,832 absentee ballots

331,053 early in-person

51,386 on Election Day

Biden: 403,698 total votes break down as follows:

34,181 absentee ballots

323,384 early in-person

46,133 on Election Day

Dallas County went big for Biden by nearly two to one: Biden got 597,975 votes or 65.13 percent of the vote. Trump got 306,829 votes or 33.42 percent.

Nationally, there are five states still counting votes: North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. Biden has moved ahead on two big states: Georgia and Pennsylvania, and is expected to win Nevada and Arizona. Some election desks have already called a win for Biden.