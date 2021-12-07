Dallas police seeking ID on 5 kittens abandoned in a cage at dumpster

The Dallas Police Department is seeking the identity of a person who dumped a litter of kittens.

On November 16, 2021, five kittens were found abandoned in a wire animal cage near the dumpster behind the shopping mall at 9200 E. RL Thornton Frwy.

This is the very busy mall at the southwest corner of I-30 and Buckner Boulevard which has a Sams Club and Ross Dress For Less.

Abandoning, aka "dumping" an animal is illegal in the state of Texas, and is considered animal cruelty.

The kittens were still alive when found and according to a DPD spokesperson are currently at the SPCA of Texas awaiting spay/neuter. They'll eventually be taken to NorthPark Center for an adoption event the SPCA hosts.

Beyond the good news that the kittens were still alive, it's also a positive thing that the Dallas Police Department is pursuing cases of abandonment.

They're also looking into the possibility that video surveillance may be found.

Meanwhile, they're requesting any witnesses with information on the suspect that abandoned these kittens contact Crime Stoppers 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective C. Blanchard with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 207954-2021.