7 charitable endeavors going on for the holidays around Dallas

Dallas has already been in a charitable mode due to the pandemic, with people lending a hand to help each other. Now with the holidays coming, the charitable efforts are on the upswing, with people doing all kinds of good things for each other.

Here's the latest round of kind acts:

Bonton Farms

Pure Farmland has recognized Bonton Farms in Dallas and its positive impact in the community with a check donation of $5,000. The endowment is part of the 2020 Pure Growth Project, an initiative launched by Pure Farmland earlier this year to ensure community gardens and farms continue to thrive, and to help increase the availability of fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables nationwide.

Bonton Farms was selected as a 2020 grant recipient to support its commitment in providing residents with nutritious food, education through farming, employment opportunities, affordable housing, and more, which is needed now more than ever during this critical moment in time.

After receiving 167 applications from community gardens and farms across 31 states, 50 organizations were carefully selected to receive grants, totaling $100,000 in financial support, to nurture these unique neighborhood spaces.

Bonton Farms will use the award of $5,000 to complete agricultural plans for the year in order to enhance production. Additionally, during these uncertain times, the farm is working with the community to address barriers that go much deeper than just access to nutritional foods, but to restore lives, create jobs and ignite hope.

Union Gospel Mission

Union Gospel Mission Dallas (UGM) accepted the donation of more than 70 coats from Discipleship Ministries Inc., a church located in Red Oak. The coats donated will be given to UGM Dallas residents to shield them from the cold as temperatures drop during winter months.

Union Gospel Mission Dallas is a faith-based nonprofit organization that supports individuals and families experiencing homelessness with shelter, food, and clothing, as well as a Discipleship and recovery program, vocational job training and development, state-licensed child care services, medical care, transportation, substance abuse prevention, and transitional and permanent housing.

In 2019 the Mission assisted individuals in Dallas County by providing more than 194,749 nights of shelter and serving 586,551 meals. UGM Dallas also houses 160 veterans in their men's shelter each month who were previously homeless.

Norma's Cafe

Norma's Cafe has partnered with Trusted World and The Birthday Party Project to provide necessities and toys for those in need. The home-cooking restaurant chain is encouraging customers to drop off new socks and underwear as well as new or gently used coats & outerwear for Trusted World. This North Texas-based charity provides support for over 350 different agencies and nonprofits in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, including clothing, food, sanitary items, and more.

"We are so grateful to partner with Norma’s Cafe again to make sure our charity partners have quality supplies and clothing to get through the winter months. We are passionate about providing resources to these organizations so that they may focus their core competencies of serving those in need," says Janet Shirlip, Development Director of Trusted World.

All 5 Norma's locations are also accepting new toys for The Birthday Party Project, another North Texas charity that partners with homeless and transitional shelters in DFW to bring the magic of birthday parties to children ages 1-21.

Village Burger Bar

Village Burger Bar will donate $1 from a special "Taylor Burger" to Scottish Rite For Children. It's named for a special patient named Taylor who was diagnosed with spina bifida; she credits Scottish Rite with helping her thrive and gain confidence over the years through camps designed to give kids the freedom to express themselves through dance in a comfortable and safe environment.

"When people buy my delicious burger, $1 will go back to helping kids like me do the things they love, like singing, cheer and dancing, when they grow up," Taylor says in a release.

Taylor's burger is made with a brisket and chuck blend burger patty topped with mayo, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, pickles, barbecue sauce, and an onion ring on a brioche bun. It is the fourth Scottish Rite give back burger since June 2019 to be offered on the Village Burger Bar menu and is available at all locations.

Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is bringing holiday magic to families nationwide with Winter Winner-land, a new month-long celebration filled with instant prizes, delicious treats, giftables and its brand-new Giving Tree Program. Customers at Dallas Chuck E. Cheese will be encouraged to donate some of their e-Tickets to children within WFAA’s Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive. All tickets collected will be used to purchase toys from Chuck E.’s gift shop for children within the organization. For every donation, the donor will be given an ornament they can proudly add to a Christmas tree within each Chuck E. Cheese location, a visual representation of the total number of donations.

Pollo Campero

The Pollo Campero at 1703 N. Cockrell Hill Rd. will be hosting a drive-thru holiday fest giving back to the community on Saturday December 12 from 12-2 pm. The first 150 people in line get a free Pollo Campero meal, one holiday ham per vehicle while supplies last, canned Goya products, and prizes including pinatas and gift cards. A live DJ will be there to keep the holiday spirit alive for everyone waiting in line. Throughout the month of December, all Pollo Campero locations are offering 25 percent off any catering order with the code "JUSTCATER".

McDonald's

Every Monday in December, participating North Texas-area McDonald’s restaurants will provide free hot or iced coffee to teachers and school personnel. Teachers and staff can show their valid school ID at the drive thru or carry out counter to receive any size coffee on December 7, 14, 21 and 28. The offer is valid for any size coffee at participating restaurants in North Texas.

Habitat For Humanity

Dallas-area Habitat for Humanity's ReStores are hosting a "12 Days of Christmas" sales event from December 12-23, with proceeds having a positive impact on the local community.

Habitat ReStores sell new and reused donated home improvement items at a low cost with all proceeds benefiting Dallas Habitat and their mission. Through homeownership opportunities, financial education, advocacy, and neighborhood empowerment, Habitat seeks to transform families, revitalize neighborhoods, and work towards building a better Dallas.

The 12 Days of Christmas virtual sale deals are outlined by day below:

12/12: Peel and stick wall plank $11.99 a box $1.13 sq ft, Retail price: $3.49 sq ft

12/13: All blankets and throws 25% OFF - starting at $7.49

12/14: 3 AMAZING technology deals –

NEW Bluetooth Locks $99.99, regular Retail price: $229.99

Doorbell Security Camera $49.99, regular retail price: $99.99

Universal Remotes $1.99, regular retail price: $29.99

12/15: 50% off ceramic tile

12/16: 30% off all rugs

12/17: 40% off any ceiling fan

12/18: King or Queen comforter $11.99, retail price $29.99

12/19: 25% off all lighting

12/20: 20% off any one item

12/21: 25% off all appliances

12/22: 30% off all cabinets

12/23: 50% off any item ending "7"