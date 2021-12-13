Dallas police seek shooter driving a black truck with gaudy red rims

In today's brilliant criminal news, Dallas police are seeking a man who owns an ostentatious vehicle for a shooting on McKinney Avenue in Uptown.

According to a release from the Dallas Police Department, there was a shooting on December 12 at approximately 9 pm, which took place in the parking lot of Turkey DAM Restaurant, at 2523 McKinney Ave.

The suspect, described by the DPD as a Black male wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans, got into an altercation with two other people that escalated, and he shot them.

The victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the location in a black 4-door Ford F-250 with large red tires and rims.

That is not exactly a vehicle that blends in. And there can't be too many people out there with that kind of bad taste.

If you drive a truck with rims that loud and distinctive, is it really a wise idea to be shooting people in a parking lot?

Turkey DAM is the sports bar with a Cajun-themed menu starring turkey legs which opened in the old Nickel & Rye space in October 2020.

Anyone with information regarding should contact Detective Matthew Small at 214-671-3703, or matthew.small@dallascityhall.com. Refer to report number 224280-2021.