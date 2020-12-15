First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at medical centers across Texas

Four sites in Texas received the COVID-19 vaccine on December 14, part of a rollout of doses being shipped out across the U.S.

Texas received 19,500 doses, with another 250,000 doses being distributed to 109 facilities in Texas this week.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the first four sites to get it are:

MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston

Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Wellness 360 at UT Health San Antonio

UT Health Austin's Dell Medical School

The first vaccination in North Texas went to Teresa Mata, 51, an employee at Methodist Dallas.

Another 75,000 doses will be delivered on December 15 to 19 sites in Texas:

Amarillo, Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Center Amarillo

Corpus Christi, Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline

Dallas, Parkland Hospital

Dallas, UT Southwestern

Edinburg, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance

Edinburg, UT Health RGV Edinburg

El Paso, University Medical Center El Paso

Fort Worth, Texas Health Resources Medical Support

Galveston, University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital

Houston, Texas Children’s Hospital Main

Houston, LBJ Hospital

Houston, CHI St. Luke’s Health

Houston, Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center

Houston, Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston, Ben Taub General Hospital

Lubbock, Covenant Medical Center

San Angelo, Shannon Pharmacy

Temple, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center

Health care and front-line workers will receive the vaccine first. Officials are still working out the timeline but the general public is not expected to get the vaccine until spring 2021 at the earliest.

Dr. Paul Klotman, president of the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, said in a press conference that getting vaccinated is helpful to both individuals and their communities.

"The thing about everyone pitching in, do it for yourself because it will help protect you, but when you get the herd immunity it will help protect people who are unable medically to get the vaccine," Klotman said.