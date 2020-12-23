All of the holiday travel info you'll need around Dallas-Fort Worth

For those traveling on the holiday, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) have announced their schedules for both Christmas Day and New Year's.

If you're headed downtown or maybe an excursion to Mockingbird Station or even an expedition to Fort Worth, you're going to need this info:

Christmas Day

DART Buses and Light Rail will be operating on a Sunday schedule - but other services on Chistmas Day are a whole lot of no:

DART GoLink: No service

DART Customer Information Center, Customer Care Center and Lost and Found: Closed

TRE: No service

DART Paratransit services will operate on a Saturday schedule, but DART Mobility Management's Paratransit Call Center will be closed Friday-Sunday. Customers wishing to schedule trips by phone for any of the three days will need to do so by Thursday, December 24. But customers can now schedule, view, and cancel trips online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.DART.org/paratransit.

Route and schedule information can always be found by calling 214-979-1111 or at DART.org and TrinityRailwayExpress.org.

Christmas Eve

All services will be on regular schedules on Christmas Eve, December 24.

NEW YEAR'S

Schedules for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) are as follows:

New Year's Eve

DART buses, light rail and the TRE will follow a regular weekday schedule.

New Years's Day

DART Buses and Light Rail will operate on a Sunday schedule.

But no service on the TRE.

DART GoLink: Inland Port Zone will operate on a Sunday schedule (5 am-8 am, 5 pm-8 pm), but no service in any of the other Zones.

DART Customer Care Center, Lost and Found, and Administrative Offices will all be closed.

DART's Customer Information Center will be open from 6 am-8 pm on New Year's Eve, and 8 am-5 pm on New Year's Day.

For schedule information, call 214-979-1111. DART route and schedule information is also available on DART.org and TRE information is at www.TrinityRailwayExpress.org.

Fort Worth

Trinity Metro will operate on a modified schedule for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day on January 1.

Buses, ACCESS paratransit and the ZIPZONE services in Alliance and Near Southside will run on Sunday schedules.

Trinity Railway Express and the ZIPZONE services in Crowley and Mercantile will not operate.

Customer care locations will be closed, but representatives will be available from 8 am-5 pm at 817-215-8600. Hats off to them for being available on the holidays.

TEXRail and The Dash will operate on their regular schedules.