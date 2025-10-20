Dating news
No love for Dallas on new list of best U.S. cities for singles
Single North Texans exploring Dallas' dating scene might be looking for love in the wrong place in Texas, according to a new national report.
Real estate marketplace Zumper compiled its list of "The Best U.S. Cities for Singles in 2025" by analyzing 100 of the most populous U.S. cities across eight metrics: The percentage of single individuals out of the entire city's population; median rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment; the number of restaurants, nightlife, and entertainment options per capita; a cost of living index; the median non-family annual income; and unemployment rates.
According to these comprehensive measures, Dallas barely stood out as the 50th best city for singles in the nation. Bummer.
Zumper's experts suggest Dallasites looking for a better dating scene should look out of state to cities such as No. 1-ranking St. Louis, Missouri; Knoxville, Tennessee (No. 2); or Salt Lake City, Utah (No. 3).
Rather than giving scores or numerical ratings, the survey gave letter grades for each of the eight key dimensions ("A" being the best, and "F" being the worst). Dallas' highest grade was a "B" in the categories for restaurants per capita, median annual income for singles, and unemployment rates.
The restaurants rating is fairly reasonable considering Dallas is home to two of the most romantic restaurants in America.
Dallas' worst grade was a "D" for its cost for a one-bedroom apartment and for its number of entertainment establishments per capita. That left Dallas' cost of living, cost for a one-bedroom apartment, and its rate of nightlife options per capita all with a middling "C" grade.
On the bright side, Dallas' dating scene is certainly not the worst in the Metroplex. Arlington ranked as the No. 67 "best" U.S. city for singles in the report, followed by Irving (No. 70), Fort Worth (No. 75), and Plano (No. 78). It could be worse.
"The U.S. is seeing a rising share of adults living single, and while romance is still on the wish list for many, today’s singles are also prioritizing vibrant social scenes, strong career opportunities, and an affordable cost of living," the report's author wrote.
Dallas singles who want a better dating scene without having to travel to Missouri or Tennessee will find it in Austin, which was the highest-ranked Texas city and came in at No. 10 nationally. The report found that about 44 percent of Austin's population is single.
"What helps Austin stand out is its high single median income of $68,630, one of the strongest among all the top cities, which supports both affordability and lifestyle," the study said.
The top 10 best U.S. cities for singles are:
- No. 1 – St. Louis, Missouri
- No. 2 – Knoxville, Tennessee
- No. 3 – Salt Lake City, Utah
- No. 4 – Atlanta, Georgia
- No. 5 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- No. 6 – Tallahassee, Florida
- No. 7 – Minneapolis, Minnesota
- No. 8 – Asheville, North Carolina
- No. 9 – Richmond, Virginia
- No. 10 – Austin, Texas