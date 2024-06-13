economy news
Dallas neighbor clocks in with 10th best job market in the U.S.
A buzzy city north of Dallas is a great place for job seekers: According to a new report by SmartAsset, the city of Frisco made the top 10 list of best job markets in the U.S.
Frisco came in at No. 10 on the list of Best Job Markets, a study that rated cities on factors like income, affordability, remote work, commute time, employment rates, and health insurance benefits.
The study examined 343 U.S. cities using figures from 2021 and 2022, the most recent data available.
Frisco had just a 2.4 percent unemployment rate, and median earnings landed at $72,421 annually. Additionally, Frisco residents' income over the three-year period from 2019-2022 rose by nearly 20 percent. The majority of Frisco workers (86.4 percent) also have health insurance through their employers.
A Frisco worker's average housing costs come out to $2,326 per month, and the total annual housing costs represent a sizable 38.5 percent of an individual's yearly income.
A little more than 38 percent of workers in Frisco work remotely, which is no surprise considering the suburb has the second-biggest remote workforce in the U.S., as determined by a separate SmartAsset study.
The privilege of remote-work flexibility means no real commute time, as long as you don't count the time it takes to get out of bed and walk into the home office. For those who do need to drive to-and-from work, the study says the average commute time is less than 28 minutes long.
Frisco was ranked among the top 10 best cities for tech workers earlier in 2024, so this latest accolade praising the city's job market is another persuasive factor in the list of attractive qualities bringing more folks to Dallas-Fort Worth.
"With costs of living skyrocketing in recent years and the demand for different skill sets changing, job seekers must be resourceful to find opportunities that best suit them," the report said. "This could mean relocating for higher income, an improved work-life balance, growth potential or benefits."
Dallas fell far behind, landing at No. 203 out of 343 total U.S. cities. The city's unemployment rate is only 4 percent, but median earnings barely edge over $41,000 a year. Only 15.5 percent of Dallasites work from home, and their housing costs account for just under 40 percent of their total income.
Other North Texas cities that made it in the top 200 in the report include:
- No. 32 – Allen
- No. 45 – Carrollton
- No. 47 – McKinney
- No. 65 – Plano
- No. 98 – Richardson
- No. 131 – Lewisville
- No. 173 – Fort Worth
- No. 182 – Irving