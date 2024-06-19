Bicycling News
Video captures SUV mowing down 2 bicyclists near Dallas Fort Worth Airport
A horrifying encounter near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport between car and bicycle has made international news.
The encounter, which took place on June 17, involved two bicyclists, who were rammed by an SUV and thrown off their bikes to the ground, before one was run over by a car — with the entire scene caught on video.
The two cyclists were a man and woman in their 60s, riding in the right lane of a roadway near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, when a white SUV came up from behind and rammed right into them, knocking them off their bikes.
After the collision, the driver then veered to the left lane and ran over one of the bicycists, the tires on the right side of his car running over the cyclist's leg and torso.
The bicyclists were part of a group ride that took place on Monday at 6 pm — during broad daylight — on Airfield Road near Freeport Parkway, a common route for group rides.
The accident, with the accompanying footage, has been reported by everyone from TMZ to the Daily Mail in England. The video was caught by a camera attached to a bicycle that was ahead of the two bicyclists who were hit. (Since it first appeared, the video being circulated — which shows the SUV run over the bicyclist — has been blurred.)
According to Fox News, the driver was 31-year-old Benjamin Hylander, identified in the police report as a cargo worker for American Airlines, who was found with a half dozen empty beer cans in his vehicle, and who failed a sobriety test. He's been charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon as well as Driving While Intoxicated.
The victim was Tom Gephardt, a 69-year-old retired physician and avid bicylist who suffered injuries to his thigh and a fractured rib. The other rider who was hit was treated for minor injuries.