Beyond flavor
Chefs For Farmers grows into a dynamic platform for Dallas’ culinary community
For 16 years, Chefs For Farmers Food & Wine has brought Dallas together around great food. But what began as a single farm dinner in 2010 has grown into something much bigger: a platform for the chefs, farmers, producers, restaurateurs, and hospitality leaders who continue to shape the city’s food scene.
Returning November 4-8, the homegrown festival will celebrate its 16th edition with five days of dinners, tastings, collaborations, and experiences. Along the way, Chefs For Farmers continues to expand its role in the community, creating opportunities for culinary talent, strengthening relationships between chefs and farmers, and giving back to organizations working to build a stronger food system and community.
At the heart of the festival remains a simple connection: the relationship between the people growing food and the people putting it on the plate. Participating chefs work directly with regional farms and producers to source ingredients, creating connections that extend beyond the festival itself.
“Dallas’ dining scene has changed tremendously since we started Chefs For Farmers 16 years ago, but our purpose has always remained the same: to champion the incredible chefs and farmers doing the work here every day,” says Iris Midler, founder of Chefs For Farmers.
The festival also provides a platform for emerging and established culinary talent to reach new audiences, while bringing chefs from across Texas together to collaborate and exchange ideas.
Chefs, farmers, producers, restaurateurs, and hospitality leaders will be there. Photo by Chase Hall
A growing platform for culinary talent
That spirit of collaboration is taking an even bigger step forward in 2026 with the first-ever partnership between Chefs For Farmers and the James Beard Foundation.
The Friends of James Beard Benefit Dinner, presented by BMW, will take place November 4 at Meridian, with host chef Eduardo Osorio joined by Jennie Kelley and Brandon Moore of Fond, Misti Norris of Far Out, Peja Krstic of Mot Hai Ba, Reilly Brown of Frenchie, and RJ Yoakum of Sushi Kozy. The collaborative dinner will bring together a cross-section of Dallas culinary talent, with an auction benefiting the James Beard Foundation.
Additional collaborative dinners will broaden the conversation beyond Dallas, bringing chefs from across Texas to the table.
On November 5, chef Misti Norris will host Under the Texas Sky: A Local-Inspired Dinner at Far Out, presented by American Airlines and Mastercard exclusively for American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard cardmembers. Norris will be joined by Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu of JŪN in Houston and Ian Lanphear of Isidore in San Antonio for a dinner showcasing distinct perspectives on Texas cooking, with local sourcing at the center.
Recognizing hospitality’s broader impact
New for 2026, Chefs For Farmers will also expand its community focus with the Community Impact Awards Dinner on September 30 at The Joule.
Hosted by Bob Sambol, the dinner will feature chefs Sezer Deniz, Aaron Collins, and Eduardo Osorio while honoring Greg Katz, Jamey Bellan, Marisol Lopez, and Richard Torres for contributions that extend beyond the dining room.
The evening will also include the Chad Houser Catalyst Award and benefit Café Momentum, a Dallas organization using food and hospitality to help young people build brighter futures.
The addition reflects a broader understanding of what makes a food community thrive. Restaurants and chefs do more than feed people; they create jobs, mentor future leaders, support farmers and producers, and bring people together.
A bigger Main Event
The centerpiece of Chefs For Farmers returns to Old City Park November 6-8, bringing together Dallas and Texas chefs, farmers, winemakers, distillers, and producers for all-inclusive tastings, entertainment, and chef-farmer collaborations.
The 2026 Main Event will introduce several new experiences designed to give guests even more ways to explore Texas food and hospitality.
Texas Smoke Show will spotlight the state’s barbecue traditions, smoke, and fire, featuring Tim and Trey Hutchins of Hutchins BBQ and Justin Fourton of Pecan Lodge, with additional pitmasters to be announced.
The Palm Beaches Garden will offer a garden-inspired setting filled with chef-driven bites, wine, cocktails, and live entertainment, while Boots, Barrels and BMW will bring together food, drinks, and interactive programming with BMW for a distinctly Texas experience.
These additions give the Main Event more distinct experiences to explore, but the focus remains on the people behind the food.
Don't miss BMW's programming.Photo by Chase Hall
Giving back to the community
Community impact has long been part of the Chefs For Farmers mission, and the Seed Project Foundation continues as the festival’s Dallas charity beneficiary.
The organization will receive $10 from every Main Event General Admission ticket, supporting its work around agricultural education, locally grown food, and community initiatives.
That commitment is part of what has allowed Chefs For Farmers to evolve beyond an annual gathering. By connecting chefs with farmers, creating opportunities for culinary professionals, introducing guests to new talent, and supporting organizations doing meaningful work in the community, the festival helps strengthen the ecosystem that makes Dallas’ food scene distinctive.
Sixteen years after its first farm dinner, Chefs For Farmers continues to grow alongside Dallas. The names, restaurants, partnerships, and experiences may change from year to year, but the mission remains rooted in celebrating and investing in the people who grow, make, serve, and share the food that brings the community together.
Chefs For Farmers Food & Wine returns November 4-8, with the Main Event taking place November 6-8 at Old City Park. Visit ChefsForFarmers.com for tickets and additional programming details.